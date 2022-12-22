Alleged Organ Harvesting: London court denies Ekweremadu bail

The Central Criminal Court, London, also known as Old Bailey, has again denied bail to former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu. In the pre-trial hearing on Tuesday, the court gave its verdict denying the bail on the grounds that he was a flight risk. It was learnt that the court cited the letter and assets forfeiture proceedings against the senator by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission. In the bail application, Ekweremadu’s lawyer had argued that the Nigerian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom and the Attorney-General of the Federal (AGF) had written to the court that Ekweremadu was not a flight risk. His defense also argued that a guarantee to produce him should he pose a flight risk was given and that the Nigeria High Commission in the UK had equally given the option of tagging Ekweremadu electronically to monitor his movement.

