Alleged palliatives looting: CACOVID absolves govs, Dangote 

Posted on

The Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID), a private sector intervention body to cushion the effect of coronavirus lockdown on vulnerable Nigerians, has absolved state governors of allegation of hoarding of the palliatives.
The alleged hoarding of the palliatives was blamed for the massive looting, by hoodlums, of suspected warehouses across the country during the anti-SARS protests.
But CACOVID in two separete statements exonerating the governors of the allegations.
One of the documents signed by Dr Sola Adeduntan, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of First Bank PLC, and was addressed to “Sigma Chief, Old Chiefs and Loyalists.”
New Telegraph learnt that these are members of the club the First Bank MD belongs to.
Adeduntan in the letter, advised “Sigma” members to interrogate every information they receive “thoroughly before we share or comment on such information.
“Significant amount of misinformation are trending on SM (social media). We must be discerning and probing hence we join the fifth columnists in pushing our dear country on to the road to Kigali.”
He told them he is a member of steering committee of CACOVID, alongside Aliko Dangote, John Coumatorous, Jim Ovia, Tony Elumelu, Abdulsamad Rabiu Segun Agbaje, Herbert Wigwe and Godwin Emefiele governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).
According to Adeduntan, CACOVID had “successfully provided health facilities, diagnostic kits and medications to all the states and Abuja,” because they realised that the pandemic has destroyed the economic power of most Nigerians.

