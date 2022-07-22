Alleged Perjury: Court grants group’s request for Tinubu’s trial

Federal High Court in Abuja yesterday granted permission to a Civil Group, Incorporated Trustees of Center for Reform and Public Advocacy to apply for order of mandamus that will compel the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to prosecute the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, over alleged perjury. Trial Judge, Justice Inyang Ekwo granted the leave while delivering ruling in an ex-parte application argued by the group through its lawyer, Mr. Ugo Nwofor. The ex-parte application was filed by the group following the alleged refusal of the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba to effect the arrest and prosecution of the former Lagos State governor on supplying of false information on oath in respect of his educational qualifications.

Nwofor while moving the application informed Justice Ekwo that it predicated on the rule of the Federal High Court to first obtain permission of the Court before proceeding with a suit seeking order to compel the Police Chief to carry out his Constitutional duties. Justice Ekwo in a brief ruling held that the ex-parte application was meritorious and subsequently granted it. The Judge fixed November 1 for hearing of the substantive suit.

The main suit dated and filed on July 4 by the group has the Nigerian Police Force and the Inspector General of Police as 1st and 2nd respondents respectfully. The Non-Governmental Organisation said that the legal action against the police was necessitated by the IGP’s refusal to take action on its petition against Tinubu over an offence it claimed the presidential candidate was indicted by the Lagos State House of Assembly in 1999. The applicant maintained that by Sections 214 and 215, of the Constitution and Section 4 of the Nigerian Police Act, 2020, the Police have the statutory responsibility to “prevent, detect and investigate criminal allegations whether brought to their notice by individuals, person or persons, corporate bodies, institutions etc”.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...