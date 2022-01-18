Metro & Crime

Alleged P&ID scam: Court remands ex-director Taiga

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

A Federal High Court, Abuja, yesterday ordered that Grace Taiga, an alleged female accomplice in the multiple frauds involving Process and Industrial Development Limited (P&ID), be remanded in Suleja Correctional Centre pending the perfection of her bail terms. Justice Obiora Egwuatu gave the order following the inability of Mrs Taiga to meet her bail conditions.

 

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Taiga, a former Director of Legal Services, Ministry of Petroleum Resources, was admitted to N30 million bail on Oct. 27, 2021.

 

Justice Egwuatu, in a ruling, also ordered her to produce two sureties in the like sum, who must be residents in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). NAN reports that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission  had, on Oct. 7, 2021, re-arraigned Taiga before Egwuatu on nine counts bordering on money laundering offences, but she pleaded not guilty to all counts.

The judge also ruled that one of the sureties must have property within the FCT and deposit the titled documents with the deputy chief registrar of the court.

 

Egwuatu, who held that the two sureties must have evidence of tax clearance, ordered that the defendant (Taiga) must deposit her international passport with the deputy chief registrar of the court and must get court permission before travelling outside Nigeria.

The judge then adjourned the matter until yesterday for commencement of trial. But when the matter was called yesterday, counsel to the defendant, Ola Olanipekun, SAN, said they were still in the process of perfecting the bail conditions.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Ondo poly workers begin strike over unpaid 11 months salary arrears

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo,

Non-academic unions of the Ondo State owned Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo (RUGIPO) Thursday began an indefinite strike action over unpaid salary arrears running close to one year. The unions; the Senior Staff Association of Nigeria and the Non-Academic Staff Union, at a congress held on the campus of the institution resolved to embark on the […]
Metro & Crime

30 cows die mysteriously in Ondo community

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

30 cows have died in mysterious circumstances at Akungba-Akoko in Akoko South West Local Government Area of Ondo State. The cows, which belonged to a Fulani herder known as Baba Sule in the community, were said to have died on Monday night. A witness, Asiwaju Ojumo, said the incident occurred at Ibaka area of the […]
Metro & Crime

Robbers storm Kwara hotel, kill one, injure manag

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni Ilorin

One person was feared killed during a robbery at the Stadium Hotel, Ilorin, Kwara State on Sunday night.   A witness said the yet-to-be-identified victim was a middle-aged man and was one of the customers of the hotel located on Sultan Road, off Taiwo Road. The witness said: “The robbers, numbering five and all wearing […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica