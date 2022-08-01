Alleged Planned Attack on Lagos: Police allay residents’ fear, assure of adequate security

The Lagos State Police Command has allayed the fears of residents of the state about the intelligence reports suggesting that the state could be on the radar of some persons planning attacks.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Abiodun Alabi, said the Command has placed the State Intelligence Bureau (SIB) of the Command on high alert alongside all Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers and Tactical Commanders, all in a bid to ensure that any possible planned attack is promptly and decisively nipped in the bud. CP Alabi said the Command is also working closely with sister security agencies to ensure that no person or group of persons succeed in destabilizing the peace and serenity enjoyed by the good people of the State.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Benjamin Hundeyin in a statement yesterday said the police boss however allayed the fears of residents of the state and assure them that all human, material and operational resources have been fully and optimally deployed across the length and breadth of the state, especially at border towns, towards ensuring there is absolutely no breach of the peace.

Meanwhile, all residents of the state are urged to go about their lawful duties without panic or fear. Lagosians are equally enjoined to remain very vigilant and report suspicious movements and persons to security agencies

