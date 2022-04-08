Alleged Police Brutality: Youths, Civil Societies Protest in Osun

Following unwholesome alleged police brutality in Osun State, civil society groups on Extra-judicial killings Friday demanded the immediate removal of the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Olawale Olokode

The latest incident was the gruesome murder of a middle aged man identified as Afolabi Abiola Olamide who was reportedly shot dead by a trigger happy police officer in Osogbo, the Osun State capital.

The deceased, who was until his unfortunate death, a win seller, was allegedly shot in front of his house around 12.30am at the Capital Area, Osogbo on Sunday, April 3, 2022.

Sources told New Telegraph that the parents of the deceased are based in Northern part of the country while his aunty brought him to Osogbo in search of greener pastures before the unfortunate incident.

It was learnt that immediately the news of his death filtered into town, concerned groups and organisations mobilized and trooped to the streets to protest the killing and other extra judicial offences allegedly perpetrated by officers and men of the Osun State Police Command.

The protesters blocked major roads in Osogbo causing traffic gridlock as they demanded justice and the immediate release of the body of the deceased, Olamide.

