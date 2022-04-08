Metro & Crime

Alleged Police Brutality: Youths, Civil Societies Protest in Osun

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola, Osogbo Comment(0)

Following unwholesome alleged police brutality in Osun State, civil society groups on Extra-judicial killings Friday demanded the immediate removal of the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Olawale Olokode

The latest incident was the gruesome murder of a middle aged man identified as Afolabi Abiola Olamide who was reportedly shot dead by a trigger happy police officer in Osogbo, the Osun State capital.

The deceased, who was until his unfortunate death, a win seller, was allegedly shot in front of his house around 12.30am at the Capital Area, Osogbo on Sunday, April 3, 2022.

Sources told New Telegraph that the parents of the deceased are based in Northern part of the country while his aunty brought him to Osogbo in search of greener pastures before the unfortunate incident.

It was learnt that immediately the news of his death filtered into town, concerned groups and organisations mobilized and trooped to the streets to protest the killing and other extra judicial offences allegedly perpetrated by officers and men of the Osun State Police Command.

The protesters blocked major roads in Osogbo causing traffic gridlock as they demanded justice and the immediate release of the body of the deceased, Olamide.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Murder: Youths angry as police arrest Delta monarch

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole ASABA

Youths in Delta State, under the umbrella body of the Anioma Youth Forum Worldwide (AYF-W), have condemned the police invasion of the palace of the Obi of Idumuje- Ugboko Kingdom, HRH Chukwunonso Nwoko, to effect his arrest.   Detectives from the police command stormed the palace and arrested the monarch for calling a bluff of […]
Metro & Crime

Sapele/Ologbo/Benin Road: Group commends Omo-Agege for intervention

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Niger Delta Emerging Youths Initiative, a pro Niger Delta group has applauded the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege for his timely intervention to remedy the very bad Sapele/Ologbo/ Benin axis of the East-West federal highway. National Coordinator of the group, Comrade Felix Akpoyibo gave the commendation in a statement issued in Benin, Sunday. He […]
Metro & Crime

Twin brothers remanded for ‘raping’ girlfriend, defaming her

Posted on Author Lateef Dada,

Twin brothers, Olabode Taye and Olabode Kehinde, were on Friday remanded in Ilesa Correctional Centre by a Magistrates’ court, sitting in Osogbo, Osun State, for allegedly raping their girlfriend and posting her nude photos on facebook. The defendants were arraigned alongside one Bakare Yusuf on a six-count charges bordering on conspiracy, indecent assault, breach of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica