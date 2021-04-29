Alleged procurement fraud: EFCC quizzes ex-CG of Prisons, Ekpendu

A crack team of detectives yesterday quizzed former Comptroller-General (CG) of the Nigeria Prisons Service (now Nigeria Correctional Service), Dr. Peter Ekpendu, at the headquarters of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Abuja. Highly-placed sources at the commission said Ekpendu was grilled over allegations bordering on procurement fraud as well as diversion of public funds. Itwasgatheredthatatleast four companies with alleged linked to him, were discovered to have made suspicious payments over contracts executed for the service. Reports said Ekpendu retired from service sometime in 2016. One of the sources, who did not want his name in print, said: “Just to let you know that one-time Comptroller- General of then Nigeria Prisons Service, Dr. Peter Ekpendu, has been a guest of the commission since 10am today. “He is answering questions in respect of a case of alleged diversion of public funds and procurement fraud, all of which constitute abuse of of-
