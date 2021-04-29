News

Alleged procurement fraud: EFCC quizzes ex-CG of Prisons, Ekpendu

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Comment(0)

A crack team of detectives yesterday quizzed former Comptroller-General (CG) of the Nigeria Prisons Service (now Nigeria Correctional Service), Dr. Peter Ekpendu, at the headquarters of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Abuja. Highly-placed sources at the commission said Ekpendu was grilled over allegations bordering on procurement fraud as well as diversion of public funds. Itwasgatheredthatatleast four companies with alleged linked to him, were discovered to have made suspicious payments over contracts executed for the service. Reports said Ekpendu retired from service sometime in 2016. One of the sources, who did not want his name in print, said: “Just to let you know that one-time Comptroller- General of then Nigeria Prisons Service, Dr. Peter Ekpendu, has been a guest of the commission since 10am today. “He is answering questions in respect of a case of alleged diversion of public funds and procurement fraud, all of which constitute abuse of of-

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Ugwuanyi signs N146.4bn revised 2020 Budget into law

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has signed the revised 2020 Budget of N146, 374, 641, 080. 00 into law as against previously approved budget of N169, 557, 658, 300. 00. The revised 2020 budget of N146.4 billion represents 13.67 per cent reduction in the initial budget size of N169.6 billion which amounts to N23,183,017,220.00. Therevisedbudget, […]
News Top Stories

Atiku: Nigeria must restructure or become failed state

Posted on Author ONYEKACHI EZE

  Former Vice-President, Atiku Abubakar, has said that the only way Nigeria could avoid the various failed state prophecies is to restructure. Atiku, who listed the prophecies to include the American think-tank of 2006 and the recent Financial Times of London editorial, said Nigeria risks becoming a failed state if the nation’s leaders failed to […]
News

Ndume: FG has nothing to show for huge intervention funds in 2020 budget

Posted on Author Chukwu David

Senator Ali Ndume, representing Borno South in the National Assembly, yesterday lamented that there was nothing on ground to show for the huge budgetary allocation made by the Federal Government for social interventions in the 2020 budget. Ndume, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who made the lamentation while speaking with journalists in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica