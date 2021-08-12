Alleged Rape: Group demands closure of Abuja school

The controversy surrounding the alleged rape and death of 14 year old student, Karen-Happuch seems far from over, as Citizens Advocacy for Social and Economic Rights (CASER), has called on the Federal Government to shut down Premiere Academy, Lugbe Abuja. Executive Director CASER, Frank Tietie, in a statement yesterday in Abuja, also called for an inter agency panel of inquiry into Karen’s death, in order to develop standards for the sexual safety of students and to protect them from rape, other sexual offences while under educational custody.

Tietie, who accused the Federal Capital Territory Police Command of possible compromise and professional incompetence, urged the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to set up a high-powered investigative team to unmask the persons in the school responsible for Karen’s rape, why the school concealed the rape and failed to immediately take appropriate actions to save her life. He said: “Under the legal principles of in loco parentis and occupier’s liability, the school is expected to take full responsibility for what happened to the girlchild that was under its custody.

