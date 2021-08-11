Metro & Crime

Alleged Rape: Group demands closure of Abuja school

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Comment(0)

The controversy surrounding the alleged rape and death of 14-year-old student, Karen-Happuch seems far from over, as Citizens Advocacy for Social & Economic Rights (CASER), has called on the Federal Government to shut down Premiere Academy, Lugbe Abuja.

Executive Director CASER, Frank Tietie in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja, also called for an inter-agency panel of inquiry into Karen’s death, in order to develop standards for the sexual safety of students and to protect them from rape, other sexual offences while under educational custody.

Tietie, who accused the Federal Capital Territory Police Command of possible compromise and professional incompetence, urged the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, to set up a high-powered investigative team to unmask the persons in the school responsible for Karen’s rape, why the school concealed the rape and failed to immediately take appropriate actions to save her life.

He said: “Under the legal principles of in loco parentis and occupier’s liability, the school is expected to take full responsibility for what happened to the girl-child that was under its custody. Sadly, the school has been engaged in prevarications and public relations stunts to the chagrin of many members of the Nigerian public.

“There is an on-going criminal investigation that is supposed to focus on the management of the school with its staff on the circumstances under which the girl was raped and later died from complications resulting from the rape owing to the initial inactions of the school with its attempt to conceal the gravity of attack on the girl that was in its custody. However, this appears not to be the case.

“Therefore, as an emergency preventive measure, CASER hereby calls on the Nigerian authorities, particularly the Federal Ministry of Education, the Federal Ministry of Women’s Affairs, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and the Honourable Attorney General of the Federation to immediately apply the relevant provisions of the Child’s Rights Act and obtain an Order of Court to immediately shut down Premier Academy Lugbe for such acts of gross negligence causing the death of a female student in its custody.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Delta Christmas light electrocutes 35-year-old man

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole

A 35-year-old man was yesterday electrocuted by the Christmas decoration light mounted by the Delta State government along popular streets in Asaba, the state capital. The victim, identified as Jaja, was said to have been engaged by the contractor of the Asaba Capital Territory Development Agency on beautification exercise to dismantle the decoration trees and […]
Metro & Crime

Ibadan Circular Road: Oyo orders contractor from site after termination of contract

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo,

The much- awaited Ibadan Circular Road intended to be completed and ease traffic congestion in the Ibadan metropolis has suffered another setback as the Oyo State government Thursday announced termination of the contract with the contractor handling it over poor and slow performance. Upon assumption of office on May 29, 2019, the Engr. Seyi Makinde […]
Metro & Crime

Cult clashes: Edo vigilante member shot in betting shop

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu, Benin City

In what looks like a renewed clash between rival cult groups in Edo State on Saturday, a member of the state’s vigilante group, simply identified as Endurance a.k.a “DMX” was killed by unknown gunmen suspected to be members of rival cult group in Benin City, the Edo State capital. The assailants trailed their victim from […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica