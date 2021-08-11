Alleged Rape: Group demands closure of Abuja school

The controversy surrounding the alleged rape and death of 14-year-old student, Karen-Happuch seems far from over, as Citizens Advocacy for Social & Economic Rights (CASER), has called on the Federal Government to shut down Premiere Academy, Lugbe Abuja.

Executive Director CASER, Frank Tietie in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja, also called for an inter-agency panel of inquiry into Karen’s death, in order to develop standards for the sexual safety of students and to protect them from rape, other sexual offences while under educational custody.

Tietie, who accused the Federal Capital Territory Police Command of possible compromise and professional incompetence, urged the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, to set up a high-powered investigative team to unmask the persons in the school responsible for Karen’s rape, why the school concealed the rape and failed to immediately take appropriate actions to save her life.

He said: “Under the legal principles of in loco parentis and occupier’s liability, the school is expected to take full responsibility for what happened to the girl-child that was under its custody. Sadly, the school has been engaged in prevarications and public relations stunts to the chagrin of many members of the Nigerian public.

“There is an on-going criminal investigation that is supposed to focus on the management of the school with its staff on the circumstances under which the girl was raped and later died from complications resulting from the rape owing to the initial inactions of the school with its attempt to conceal the gravity of attack on the girl that was in its custody. However, this appears not to be the case.

“Therefore, as an emergency preventive measure, CASER hereby calls on the Nigerian authorities, particularly the Federal Ministry of Education, the Federal Ministry of Women’s Affairs, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and the Honourable Attorney General of the Federation to immediately apply the relevant provisions of the Child’s Rights Act and obtain an Order of Court to immediately shut down Premier Academy Lugbe for such acts of gross negligence causing the death of a female student in its custody.”

