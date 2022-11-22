Metro & Crime

Alleged Rape: Lagos govt seeks arrest of randy doctor for violating a minor

The planned arraignment before Justice Rahmon Oshodi of the Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court, Ikeja, Lagos State, of a medical doctor, Femi Olaleye, for allegedly raping a 15-year-oldgirl, was yesterdaystalled at the instance of the defendant.

 

During proceedings on the case, the lawyer to the Lagos State government, Olugbenga Alagbe, had hinted to the court that the prosecution was ready for trial, but that unfortunately, Dr Olaleye was nowhere to be found around the court.

 

The prosecutor further argued that the state government had done what is necessary through a letter dated November 18, sent to the defendant, and the Investigating Police Officer (IPO) to notify all parties of the day’s proceedings.

Alagbe then urged the judge to order the arrest of the defendant. Responding, counsel for the defence, and a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Babatunde Ogala, extended his apologies for the absence of the

 

medical doctor, just as he informed the court that his client was out of town as of the time the letter was sent to him.

 

The SAN, who argued that the defendant was not served, but that they are ready to receive the process on his behalf, prayed Justice Oshodi to grant them further dates while assuring the court that he will be available at the next date to attend to his trial.

 

Justice Oshodi adjourned until November 30, for possible arraignment. Dr Olaleye is being accused of raping the minor who was living with them at their residence after her father died.

 

The defendant was specifically accused of deflowering the minor after introducing her to pornography.

 

The charge designated ID/20289c/22, dated October 21, 2022, read thus: “Dr Olufemi Olaleye (M) sometime between February2020and November 2021, at No. 17, Layi Ogunbambi Close, Maryland, Lagos State, in the Ikeja Judicial Division, did sexually assault one Blessing Ahamefula (F) aged 16 years by penetrating her mouth with your penis.”

 

