Metro & Crime

Alleged Rape: ‘Medical doctor penetrated minor’s mouth with his penis’ – Charge

Posted on Author Reporter

 

 

•As LASG prays court to issue a bench warrant against Dr Olaleye

 

Francis Iwuchukwu

 

The planned arraignment before Justice Rahmon Oshodi of the Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court, Ikeja, Lagos State, of a medical doctor, Femi Olaleye, for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl, was on Monday stalled at the instance of the defendant.

During proceedings on the case, the lawyer to the Lagos State Government, Olugbenga Alagbe, had hinted to the court that the prosecution was ready for trial, but that unfortunately, Dr Olaleye was nowhere to be found around the court.

The prosecutor further argued that the state government had done what is necessary through a letter dated November 18, sent to the defendant, and the Investigating Police Officer (IPO) to notify all parties of the day’s proceedings.

Alagbe then urged the judge to order the arrest of the defendant.

Responding, counsel for the defence, and a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Babatunde Ogala, extended his apologies for the absence of the medical doctor, just as he informed the court that his client was out of town as of the time the letter was sent to him.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

One killed, 18 abducted in Niger community

Posted on Author Daniel Atori

Armed men have attacked the Kapana community in Munya Local Government Area, killed one person and ab-ducted 18 others. The bandits, who invaded the community on Tuesday night, shot sporadically to scare the villagers. They wounded several of the villagers who tried to escape. A man told our correspondent on the phone that the villagers, […]
Metro & Crime

School leaver, graduate held with drugs at Abuja, Kano airports

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Officials of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested a 23-year-old secondary school leaver, Iwuyi Princewill Chukwuka, and a Europebased Nigerian, Peter Mkwo, with nine kilograms of skunk and methamphetamine at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA), Abuja. The suspects were on their way to Turkey and Belgium respectively. The NDLEA also a […]
Metro & Crime

Ogun: Amotekun arrests teenager having sex with goat

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

Operatives of the Ogun State Security Network, otherwise known as the Amotekun Corps, have arrested one Ibrahim Ismaila for allegedly having sexual intercourse with a goat. The 18-year-old suspect was arrested in Ilu-Tuntun Olorunsogo, Ajowa, in Ifo Local Government Area of the state on Friday, June 17. The state commander of Amotekun, David Akinremi who […]

