Alleged Rape: ‘Medical doctor penetrated minor’s mouth with his penis’ – Charge

•As LASG prays court to issue a bench warrant against Dr Olaleye

Francis Iwuchukwu

The planned arraignment before Justice Rahmon Oshodi of the Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court, Ikeja, Lagos State, of a medical doctor, Femi Olaleye, for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl, was on Monday stalled at the instance of the defendant.

During proceedings on the case, the lawyer to the Lagos State Government, Olugbenga Alagbe, had hinted to the court that the prosecution was ready for trial, but that unfortunately, Dr Olaleye was nowhere to be found around the court.

The prosecutor further argued that the state government had done what is necessary through a letter dated November 18, sent to the defendant, and the Investigating Police Officer (IPO) to notify all parties of the day’s proceedings.

Alagbe then urged the judge to order the arrest of the defendant.

Responding, counsel for the defence, and a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Babatunde Ogala, extended his apologies for the absence of the medical doctor, just as he informed the court that his client was out of town as of the time the letter was sent to him.

