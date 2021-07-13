Alleged rape: Security personnel attached to Fayemi’s wife under investigation

…as EKSG adds more measures in tackling menace

The Ekiti State government has said it has received a complaint of allegations of rape levelled against a security personnel deployed to Government House and attached to the convoy of the wife of Governor Kayode Fayemi, Mrs Fayemi. The rape incident reportedly took place on Monday, July 5, 2021, in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory.

The government disclosed that the case is presently undergoing thorough investigation and promised to give the necessary cooperation to unravel the truth of the matter for justice to take charge.

A press release Tuesday signed by the state’s Attorney General/Commissioner for Justice, Mr Wale Fapounda stated that: “The case is now being handled by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), FCT Command Headquarters of the Nigeria Police Force. The state government will cooperate fully with the police investigation team to ensure the matter is investigated thoroughly. The victim is receiving extensive psycho-social and legal support to cope with the trauma, and seek justice with her identity being protected.”

Fapounda also disclosed that the Ministry of Justice is presently prosecuting 121 cases of rape in various courts across the state.

“This number is particularly disturbing considering this statistic only relates to victims or their relatives who are willing to support the ministry in the prosecution of these cases. Adding unwilling victims to this number, is even more alarming.”

