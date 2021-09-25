Alleged rapist police officer arrested in Aba 

\

Corporal Nwachukwu Chinedu, a police officer, has been arrested in connection with an alleged rape of a female student of the Abia State Polytechnic, Aba.

Recall that students of the state polytechnic had on Thursday blocked the major entrance into Aba to protest against the alleged rape of their colleague by the suspect.

SP Geoffrey Ogbonna, Abia State Police Public Relations Officer confirmed to newsmen during a press conference in Umuahia that Chinedu is currently under arrest.

Ogbonna went on to state that Chinedu was not attached to the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) Aba as alleged by the students, but, however, failed to mention the station where he is serving.

“The Commissioner of Police and her management team visited the victim in the hospital where she’s receiving treatment. After hearing from the victim, a serious investigation was carried out and Corporal Nwachukwu Chinedu that allegedly committed the barbaric act was arrested.

“It is worthy to state out that Corporal Nwachukwu Chinedu is not attached to the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) Aba as alleged. The Commissioner of policy, therefore, appeals to the general public to exercise patience and wait for the outcome of a police investigation that’ll be fast-tracked and made public to ensure justice and let the law take its course,” Ogbonna said.

