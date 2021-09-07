Nnamdi Kanu )
Alleged rights abuse: Nnamdi Kanu’s lawyer files N50m suit against DSS

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

A lawyer for the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, Mr. Maxwell Opara, has filed a N50 million suit against the Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS), and the DSS over an alleged violation of his fundamental human rights.

 

In the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1018/2021, Opara is praying the court to award him the money as compensation for the infringement of his fundamental rights.

 

He is also praying the  court for an order of perpetual injunction restraining the two defendants and their representatives further disturbing or interfering with his rights to dignity of human person, liberty and freedom of movement by any further harassment, intimidation and humiliation during his routine visit to their detention facility to see his client or in any way infringing on his constitutional right as guaranteed by the law.

 

Besides, the human rights activist is demanding a written apology by the respondents to be published in two national daily newspapers for the unwarranted infringement of his fundamental rights.

 

Though no date had been fixed for hearing of the suit, New Telegraph, however, learnt that he further prayed for an order directing the respondents to jointly and severally pay for the cause of the action

