Alleged salary mortgage: Disregard PDP’s lies, Ondo HoS tells workers

The Ondo State Head of Service, Pastor John Adeyemo, yesterday urged workers in the state to disregard the allegation by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has mortgaged their welfare, saying that the governor does not interfere in the allocation of funds for payment of workers’ salaries and pensions.

The PDP in the South-West had alleged in a statement that Akeredolu had ‘mortgaged’ the welfare of workers in Ondo State in order to ‘procure’ a favourable judgement at the Supreme Court. Addressing newsmen in Akure, Pastor Adeyemo said: “I wish to advise workers not to allow any political party or politicians to create chaos between workers and government. Theyarenottouseworkers’ wages as means of settling scores among themselves.”

The head of service flanked by the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo, Dare Aragbaiye, Special Adviser on Union Matters and Special Duties, and the state Accountant-General, Mrs Esther Oni, said Governor Akeredolu prioritised the welfare of workers, considering what he had done in the payment of six months’ salary out of seven months arrears owed workers by the last administration. Pastor Adeyemo said: “Workers should not allow themselves to be used by political parties and politicians for any political gains.

“The financial situation of the state, occasioned by the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, which ravaged the world econ-omy, caused the Federal Allocation accruable to the state to drastically go down. “The fact should be told that Mr. Governor does not interfere nor get involved in the allocation of funds for payment of workers’ salary and pension.”

“This is usually being done by the leaders of the labour union in the state in collaboration with critical stakeholders based on the available resources at the end of each month. “It is hoped that the state will overcome the present trying time as soon as possible, therefore workers are enjoined to continue to bear with the present administration. “The payment of percentage salary on monthly basis due to paucity of funds is done through the office of head of service and all the relevant labour unions in the state.”

