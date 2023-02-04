Alleged security breach halted Obi’s presidential parley with stakeholders in Ibadan

A South West Development Stakeholders Forum (SWDSF) parley organised for the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, in Ibadan, Oyo State capital, was on Saturday aborted due to alleged security breach.

Just like other presidential candidates had done, after Obi’s chopper touched down at the Obafemi Awolowo Stadium, Oke Ado, he was informed that there could be security breach and so he immediately left.

Earlier on Saturday there were reports that some hoodlums while protesting the scarcity of fuel and new naira notes in Apata area of Ibadan had mounted a roadblock along the axis leading to sporadic shooting by some soldiers, resulting in the killing of a commercial motorcyclist identified as Samuel. Another lady who was also injured in the fracas was said yo have been conveyed to Lafia Hospital in Apata.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, SP. Adewale Osifeso, confirmed the incident, saying that a vigilante officer lost his life to the sad incident. He, however, maintained that normalcy had returned in the area as at the time of filing this report.

