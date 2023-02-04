News

Alleged security breach halted Obi’s presidential parley with stakeholders in Ibadan

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan Comment(0)

A South West Development Stakeholders Forum (SWDSF) parley organised for the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, in Ibadan, Oyo State capital, was on Saturday aborted due to alleged security breach.
Just like other presidential candidates had done, after Obi’s chopper touched down at the Obafemi Awolowo Stadium, Oke Ado, he was informed that there could be security breach and so he immediately left.
Earlier on Saturday there were reports that some hoodlums while protesting the scarcity of fuel and new naira notes in Apata area of Ibadan had mounted a roadblock along the axis leading to sporadic shooting by some soldiers, resulting in the killing of a commercial motorcyclist identified as Samuel. Another lady who was also injured in the fracas was said yo have been conveyed to Lafia Hospital in Apata.
The state Police Public Relations Officer, SP. Adewale Osifeso, confirmed the incident, saying that a vigilante officer lost his life to the sad incident. He, however, maintained that normalcy had returned in the area as at the time of filing this report.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Enugu to sanction violators of traffic barriers

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Enugu State government yesterday warned motorists and other road users who unlawfully interfere with road traffic barriers restricting classified vehicles from plying the road “to forthwith desist from such action” as it will not hesitate to bring the full weight of the law on violators. It said in a statement signed by Commissioner for Information, […]
News

Reps C’ttee on Public Accounts ends visit to Benue

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen,

The House of Representatives Committee on Public Accounts has concluded its three-day fact-finding session on expenditure by tertiary institutions as well as other government agencies in the North Central zone of the country. Speaking during the session, Chairman of the committee, Hassan Usman, said the committee was not out to witch-hunt any institution, but to […]
News

Bundles of joy, multiple responsibilities

Posted on Author UCHENNA INYA

It is the desire of every family to have a number of children it can carter for in view of present economic realities. But many families end up having more children. UCHENNA INYA, in Abakaliki, reports on the family of Emmanuel Nkwuda Lawal of Ndiechi Onuebonyi in Izzi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State which […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica