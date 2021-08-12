News

Alleged sex workers: NHRC slams police, others, over molestation, abuse

…as court awards N2m damages

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Wednesday blasted members of the joint task force, comprising officers of the Nigeria Police Force, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB) for invading, arresting and molesting some women and girls at Abuja night clubs.

This was as a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja awarded N2m and N1m respectively in favour of the molested alleged sex workers, against members of the task force. Executive Director, Partners West Africa- Nigeria, Kemi Okenyodo said the court’s judgement has restored confidence in Nigerians that a common man’s fundamental rights can be protected. Kemi, who addressed the press in collaboration with some Civil Society organisations, noted that security agents were not constitutionally empowered to violate citizens’ rights, or indulge in gen-der-based violence.

She said: “The court awarded between two million to one million in damages against the Abuja Environmental Protection Board, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, the Inspector General of Police and Inspector Thomas Nzemekwe in favour of the six applicants. “The judgement is significant as it asserts the human rights of every person against genderbased violence, especially by state actors, which is a persisting, well documented fact.” New Telegraph recalls that on April 26, 2019, over 100 male state actors invaded clubs, hotels, supermarkets and other centres of business in Abuja to round up women under the guise of arresting sex workers.

