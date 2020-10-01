Alleged sexual harassment: Former bodyguard sues Kardashians star, Kris Jenner

Kris Jenner has denied allegations of sexual harassment and exposing herself after being sued by a former bodyguard.

The Kardashian “momager” is alleged to have subjected the man to “unwanted and unwelcome” sexual advances while he was working in security – a claim described as “ludicrous” by her lawyer, reports Sky News.

Jenner, 64, is accused of massaging the man’s neck, shoulders and arms, and resting her hand on his groin, in a lawsuit obtained by the PA news agency which has been filed in Los Angeles.

The man, who has not been named, also claims the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star exposed parts of her body in a “lewd or suggestive manner”.

Jenner’s lawyer, Marty Singer, issued a statement to US entertainment website TMZ vehemently denying the allegations.

“Kris categorically denies ever behaving inappropriately toward [the accuser],” he said. “The security guard worked outside the house and he never even went into Kris’s house.”

Singer, a Hollywood lawyer known for defending the rich and famous, said the security guard had “very little interaction” with Jenner during his time working with the famous reality TV family.

“After the guard was repeatedly caught sleeping in his car while on the job, the security company was asked not to assign him to work there in the future,” he continued.

According to the lawsuit, the bodyguard began working for David Shield Security and Armour Protection Services in February 2017 and was assigned to Jenner and her eldest daughter, Kourtney Kardashian – who is also being sued.

He claims Jenner’s sexual harassment began just a few months later, in May 2017.

The Kardashian matriarch would ignore his pleas to stop, the lawsuit claims. The man also accuses Shield of ignoring complaints made against her.

He says he was “effectively terminated” from his job protecting Jenner in September 2018, as a result of his complaints.

He is suing Jenner, Kardashian, David Shield Security and Armour Protection Services for unspecified damages, alleging sexual harassment and wrongful termination.

Singer added: “The guard never made any complaints to his employer about Kris until contriving this ludicrous claim. Although Kourtney is named in the suit, she is not accused of doing anything improper with the guard, nor did she do so.”

Kris Jenner is the mother of Kourtney, Kim, Khloe and Rob Kardashian, as well as Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

Earlier this month, it was announced that Keeping Up With The Kardashians, the reality TV show that made them megastars, will end in 2021 after 14 years on air.

