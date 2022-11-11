Alleged Stashed Funds: Search my houses, Matawalle tells EFCC

Zamfara State Governor, Bello Mohammed Matawalle, has allowed the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to search all his properties as it alleged to have found stashed with humongous amount of money for laundering through cash payment of salaries.

A statement by the state’s Commissioner for Information, Ibrahim Magaji Dosara, said the offer has become necessary in view of the designed connivance by enemies of Zamfara State and vanguards of disruption to rupture the hard-earned reputation and progress of the governor. According to the statement, to demonstrate the commitment of the state government in this direction, Governor Matawalle has already directed his attorneys to officially communicate to the agency this offer, and list of demands in this direction, including retracting the fake news by the SaharaReporters against his person.

“Government will not take it lightly with anyone who tries to add salt to security injury inflicted on the good people of Zamfara through tarnishing the good image of the governor to be distracted from the efforts and successes being recorded in the fight against banditry in the state. “The governor has, since assumption of office about four years ago as the executive governor of the state, been administering the state in the most responsible way, manner and credibility. “This is in spite of the enormous security challenges and meagre resources at the disposal of the government, and cannot be allowed to turn subject of relegation and ridicule in the eye of the public.”

The commissioner further noted that Zamfara State Government under Matawalle, has never paid its workers salary through table payment, and cannot in anyway do so at this material time when the government agreed to implement the national minimum wage of N30,000, adding: “Governor Matawalle has been committed to the wellbeing, welfare and the security of lives and property of the people of the state and will not allow enemies of the state to distract him from the good job he has been doing.”

