Alleged SUBEB Fraud: NUT Suspends Kwara Chairman, Secretary, Others.

The Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), National Headquarters, has suspended indefinitely the Chairman, Secretary and accounts clerk of the Kwara State wing of the union for alleged financial fraud.

It would be recalled that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had recently paraded a Permanent Secretary in the state’s Universal Basic Education Board, a Director of SUBEB, including the state chairman and account clerk of the union for alleged tracing of millions of naira to their accounts.

Speaking with newsmen in Ilorin on Wednesday the National President of the Union, Comrade Dr Nasir Idris said the union would not condone corruption, impunity and connivance of any individuals to deny the teachers their right no matter how highly placed.

Idris, represented by 1st Vice President, Comrade Samuel Kayode Akosile noted that what happened recently in Kwara NUT was a betrayal of trust and unacceptable to the national leadership of the Union.

The Union further assured Nigerian Teachers that the shameful act of Kwara NUT officials would not repeat itself again, assuring them that the National leadership of the Union would continue to protect and ensure equal justice for all Teachers and would not engage in an abominable act that would bring disrepute to the union.

The suspended state leadership are Comrade Saliu Toyin, Kwara NUT Chairman, Comrade Idris Jamiu Ola, Secretary and Comrade Tijani Lateef, accounts clerk; while Chief Olu Adewara is now the Acting Chairman and Comrade Aremu Rasheed Mayaki is to act as state Secretary.

