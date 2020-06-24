Metro & Crime

Alleged SUBEB Fraud: NUT Suspends Kwara Chairman, Secretary, Others.

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni Comment(0)

The Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), National Headquarters, has suspended indefinitely the Chairman, Secretary and accounts clerk of the Kwara State wing of the union for alleged financial fraud.

It would be recalled that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had recently paraded a Permanent Secretary in the state’s Universal Basic Education Board, a Director of SUBEB, including the state chairman and account clerk of the union for alleged tracing of millions of naira to their accounts.

Speaking with newsmen in Ilorin on Wednesday the National President of the Union, Comrade Dr Nasir Idris said the union would not condone corruption, impunity and connivance of any individuals to deny the teachers their right no matter how highly placed.

Idris, represented by 1st Vice President, Comrade Samuel Kayode Akosile noted that what happened recently in Kwara NUT was a betrayal of trust and unacceptable to the national leadership of the Union.

The Union further assured Nigerian Teachers that the shameful act of Kwara NUT officials would not repeat itself again, assuring them that the National leadership of the Union would continue to protect and ensure equal justice for all Teachers and would not engage in an abominable act that would bring disrepute to the union.

The suspended state leadership are Comrade Saliu Toyin, Kwara NUT Chairman, Comrade Idris Jamiu Ola, Secretary and Comrade Tijani Lateef, accounts clerk; while Chief Olu Adewara is now the Acting Chairman and Comrade Aremu Rasheed Mayaki is to act as state Secretary.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Abandoned projects: Ogun mobilizes contractors to sites

Posted on Author Kunle Olayeni

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has mobilised contractors handling various abandoned projects in the state, including roads, flyovers and bridges, to commence work without further delay. The state Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Ade Akinsanya, disclosed this in Abeokuta during inspection of some projects abandoned by the immediate past administration of Senator Ibikunle […]
Metro & Crime

Inferno: Akeredolu vows to overhaul fire service

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

Fire at the weekend gutted five shops and destroyed property and goods believed to worth millions of naira in Akure, Ondo State. The incident occurred at Obanla area of the state capital a few metres from the popular Oja-Oba market. Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, who visited the scene yesterday, promised that his administration would embark on […]
Metro & Crime

Kalu, Nkole, others want permanent solution to Abia, C’River boundary problem

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji, UMUAHIA

The Senate Chief Whip and Senator representing Abia North in the upper legislative chamber, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu, has expressed concern over the incessant boundary clashes between the Isu Community in Arochukwu Council Area of Abia State and their Utuama neighbours in Biase Council of Cross River State, which has claimed many lives and properties […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: