Alleged Suppression: Your outburst inciting, unfortunate – Gov Emmanuel’s aide tells Sen. Akpan

The special Assistant Media to Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State, Revd. Richard Peters has cautioned the Senator representing Akwa Ibom North East and a governorship aspirant under Young Progressive party (YPP), Obong Bassey Albert to be mindful of his public statements to avoid setting the state on fire.

Senator Bassey Albert Akpan popularly called ‘OBA’ in an online interview anchored by one John Ekong on social media platforms monitored by our Correspondent alleged that he and his supporters are being hunted by the state governor for his aspiration to succeed him in 2023.

The senator said: “I stepped down for the current governor in 2014 and I stood with the current governor in 2018 to win a second term. I was the only senator standing with the governor but today, I am being hunted in Akwa Ibom. I must fight to liberate my people and it comes with a lot of sacrifices. You must never have a state again that is so polarized by government. Today nobody comes to my house or waves at me in the state and goes unpunished. People are being threatened to publicly denounce me or be punished but we must go through these together to secure freedom. Akwa must be free, you can’t use the instrument of hunger to fight the people.”

However, the governor’s Special Assistant Media, Revd. Peters, who also was viewing the online interview, quickly took on the senator and described his statement as a careless outburst, inciting and very unfortunate.

He explained that the senator, who abandoned his party PDP for YPP in pursuit of his governorship ambition, should have restricted himself to his campaign manifestoes rather than maligning the state governor who has ensured peace and harmony in the state through his all-inclusive administration.

According to Peters: “It appears as if the Senator has run out of campaign ideas and strategies. He is now bent on demarketing the governor and the state using inciteful statements to attract public sympathy. He has over time now running his campaign with foul languages, we all heard when he visited Eket for a rally where he birthed the now popular ‘who born dog’ and also cultist for Christ slogans.”

Speaking further he said: “The people of Akwa Ibom State are reading through the lines and know the truth about the real intentions of every politician. The senator should have been very grateful to the governor for making the state peaceful and providing the enabling environment for everybody to freely engage in all legitimate associations and gatherings. The governor is very tolerant and hardly distracted by the activities of people working against his government because he was elected to deliver democracy dividends and not to give excuses.”

Revd. Peters urged the people to be watchful and open their minds to read situations as those who whip up such sentiments can spring up negative surprises that may not go down well with the people.

