Alleged termination of appointment by Seplat unfair – Avuru

A former Chief Executive Officer of Seplat Energy, Austin Avuru, has said the allegations levelled against him by the company are aimed at damaging his hard-earned reputation. He said the sack announcement made concerning him was made without giving him the opportunity to respond to the allegations. In his response to the alleged termination of his appointment as a Non-Executive Director on the board of Seplat Energy, Avuru described the publication and announcement as grossly mischievous and intended to malign his name. Avuru through his lawyers at Perchstone and Graeys Law Firm, advised the general public to discountenance Seplat Energy’s publication of December 23.

He said: “The widely circulated statement published a few days to Christmas in which Seplat Energy alleged that its immediate past CEO had breached the company’s corporate governance policies and his fiduciary duties, sent shock waves across the global oil and gas industry, where Avuru is seen as a highly respected professional and one of the more cerebral and intellectual oil men in the business.

“Seplat Energy has been in the eye of the storm for months now with several Nigerian banks tackling its embattled Chairman, ABC Orjiako, over unpaid loans. “Even though Mrs Edith Onwuchekwa, Director Legal and Company Secretary at Seplat had noted in a November 9, statement that; “The order has no impact on the operations of Seplat Energy, Rolet’s resignation is believed to have compelled ABC Orjiako to announce that he would step down from the board after the Annual General Meeting in May 2022 even though he is not due to retire until 2023.”

Seplat Energy had last week announced that it has terminated the appointment of Avuru as a Non-Executive Director of the company due to alleged breaches of the company’s corporate governance policies and his fiduciary duties. It said: “The Board of Seplat Energy announces that it terminated the contract of appointment of Mr Austin Avuru as a Non-Executive Director on 22nd December 2021, due to breaches of the company’s corporate governance policies and his fiduciary duties. The board has called for his resignation as a director of Seplat Energy.”

 

