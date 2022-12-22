News

Alleged Terrorism: CNPP, CSOs, NYCN back Emefiele

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Comment(0)

The Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) in conjunction of Coalition of National Civil Society Organisations (CNCSOS) and National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), yesterday threw their weight behind Governor of Central, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, against the threat by Department of State Service to arrest (him) Emefiele.

The group also stated that those against the Cash Withdrawal limit policy of the CBN are corrupt politicians and Nigerians. This was even as they commended the Federal Government on the ban on cash withdrawal from public accounts as one of its legacies on the fight against corruption. He said: “Nigerians on the streets will vehemently resist any attempt to derail the cashless policy of the Federal Government of Nigeria. “The Governor of CBN has been in the news in recent time, as some government institutions had moved against him, labelling him financier of the terrorists.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Hoodlums raze APC secretariat, cars in Ondo

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh, Akure

Despite the curfew imposed on Ondo State by Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, the Secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Akure, the state capital, was on Wednesday torched by hoodlums during the #EndSARS protests in the state The protests, which has been peaceful in the state since its commencement few days back, took a new […]
News

2023: Adamawa INEC takes delivery of 4, 104 BVAS machines

Posted on Author Clement Ekong

The Adamawa State office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said it has taken delivery of 4,104 Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) meant for the state. Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in charge of the state, Mr. Hudu Yunusa, who disclosed this to newsmen in Yola the state capital during a press conference on Friday, […]
News

Study links insomnia to fatal brain bleeds

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Researchers in the United States have found that insomnia is a risk factor for often-fatal  brain bleeds also known as brain aneurysm.   These are the results of a new study published online in the ‘Journal of the American Heart Association (AHA)’. In a study of about 70,000 adults, the researchers found that people with […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica