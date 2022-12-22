Alleged Terrorism: CNPP, CSOs, NYCN back Emefiele

The Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) in conjunction of Coalition of National Civil Society Organisations (CNCSOS) and National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), yesterday threw their weight behind Governor of Central, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, against the threat by Department of State Service to arrest (him) Emefiele.

The group also stated that those against the Cash Withdrawal limit policy of the CBN are corrupt politicians and Nigerians. This was even as they commended the Federal Government on the ban on cash withdrawal from public accounts as one of its legacies on the fight against corruption. He said: “Nigerians on the streets will vehemently resist any attempt to derail the cashless policy of the Federal Government of Nigeria. “The Governor of CBN has been in the news in recent time, as some government institutions had moved against him, labelling him financier of the terrorists.”

