Alleged Terrorism: Court adjourns Nnamdi Kanu’s trial indefinitely

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, yesterday, adjourned indefinitely the trial of the Biafra nation agitator, Nnamdi Kanu, in the terrorism charges brought against him by the Federal Government.

The trial judge, Justice Binta Nyako, put off the trial sine-die at the instance of Kanu, pending the resolution of the Federal Government’s appeal against the October 13 judgment of the Court of Appeal that discharged him from terrorism charges.

The Federal Government’s appeal seeking reversal of the Court of Appeal’s judgment is pending before the Supreme Court. Two other cases billed for hearing before the court were also put off indefinitely for the same reason. Meanwhile, Kanu refused to appear in court in protest against the Federal Government’s refusal to obey the appeal court ruling that ordered his release from detention.

Kanu’s refusal to appear in court was conveyed to Justice Binta Nyako by the Federal Government counsel, Mohammed Abubakar. He informed the court that all entreaties made to persuade him to have a change of heart were rebuffed.

Kanu was said to have stood his ground not to appear in court until the October 13 judgment of the Court of Appeal is respected and obeyed by releasing him from the custody of the Department of the State Service (DSS) in Abuja. However, Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN), who is leading Kanu’s defence team, told the court that FG’s allegation was strange to him.

“My lord, this is totally strange to me because this is a person that has never hidden his intention to always be in court. In fact, even in processes we filed at both the Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court, the defendant said he would want to be present in court for hearing of all the matters.”

He further notified the trial judge about the judgement of the Court of Appeal that quashed the 15-count charge FG preferred against his client and discharged him of all the allegations.

Ozekhome contended that since FG has gone to the Supreme Court to set aside the judgement and his client also challenging the order that stayed the execution of the verdict, it was better for the matter to be adjourned sine-die (indefinitely).

“We have not even been served with this charge, we only read about it on the social media. It was this morning that we discovered that it has been listed on the cause list and I thought that my learned friend will stand up and say that in view of the subsisting Appeal Court judgement, that he is withdrawing it. “We are surprised because this is an abuse of court process,” Ozekhome stated.

 

