Alleged Terrorism: Court adjourns Nnamdi Kanu’s trial indefinitely

Tunde Oyesina, Abuja

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja Monday adjourned indefinitely the trial of the Biafra nation agitator, Nnamdi Kanu in the terrorism charges brought against him by the Federal Government.

The trial Judge, Justice Binta Nyako put off the trial sine die at the instance of Kanu, pending the resolution of the Federal Government’s appeal against the October 13 judgment of the Court of Appeal that discharged him from the terrorism charges.

The Federal Government’s appeal seeking reversal of the Court of Appeal judgment is pending before the Supreme Court.

Two other cases billed for hearing before the court were also put off indefinitely for the same reason.

Meanwhile, Kanu refused to appear in court in protest against the Federal Government’s refusal to obey a Court of Appeal judgment that ordered his release from detention.

Kanu’s refusal to appear in court was conveyed to Justice Binta Nyako by the government’s counsel, Mohammed Abubakar.

He informed the court that all entreaties made to persuade him to have a change of heart were rebuffed.

