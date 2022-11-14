News

Alleged Terrorism: Court adjourns Nnamdi Kanu’s trial indefinitely

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Tunde Oyesina, Abuja

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja Monday adjourned indefinitely the trial of the Biafra nation agitator, Nnamdi Kanu in the terrorism charges brought against him by the Federal Government.

The trial Judge, Justice Binta Nyako put off the trial sine die at the instance of Kanu, pending the resolution of the Federal Government’s appeal against the October 13 judgment of the Court of Appeal that discharged him from the terrorism charges.

The Federal Government’s appeal seeking reversal of the Court of Appeal judgment is pending before the Supreme Court.

Two other cases billed for hearing before the court were also put off indefinitely for the same reason.

Meanwhile, Kanu refused to appear in court in protest against the Federal Government’s refusal to obey a Court of Appeal judgment that ordered his release from detention.

Kanu’s refusal to appear in court  was conveyed to Justice Binta Nyako by the government’s counsel,  Mohammed Abubakar.

He informed the court that all entreaties made to persuade him to have a change of heart were rebuffed.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

High Commission Demolition: Nigeria not losing respect in Africa –Ogunsanwo

Posted on Author Biyi Adegoroye

Former Nigerian Ambassador to Belgium and Luxemburg, Prof. Alaba Ogunsawo and Head, Division of Security and Strategic Studies at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs, (NIIA), Dr. Segun Bolarinwa, have weighed in on the recent demolition of part of the nation’s High Commission in Ghana, stating that by such action, Ghana violated international convention on […]
News Top Stories

Kissing boosts immune system, wellness

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

While kissing makes you feel good emotionally, it also has amazing physiological benefits that can boost the immune system and keep people healthy in many other ways. According to ‘The List,’ a women’s news and lifestyle website, the spit, or saliva, is full of materials that ward off bacteria, viruses, and fungi. These substances are […]
News Top Stories

Abdulsalami: Nigeria not a failed nation

Posted on Author Daniel Atori

…condemns activities of secessionist groups Former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd), yesterday, faulted some prominent Nigerians and groups who have tagged Nigeria as a failed state. The former military dictator described their perception as negative and unhelpful to the development of the country. Some prominent Nigerians, including former President Olusegun Obasanjo; Nobel laureate, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica