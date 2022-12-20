Alleged Terrorism: Court refuses DSS’ application to detain CBN gov

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has refused an ex -parte application filed by the Department of State Services (DSS) seeking to arrest and prosecute the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, over allegation of financing terrorism. Ruling on the ex-parte application, the trial Judge, Justice John Tsoho ordered the agency to put the CBN Governor on notice of the pendency of the motion adding that if they feel strongly convinced about the allega- tion against him, they can as well arrest and detain him without a court order. The ruling dated December 13 reads in part: “The Respondent in this application is named as ‘Godwin Emefiele’ without disclosure of his status or position anywhere; not even in the affidavit. It is left to speculation if the ‘Godwin Emefiele’ is the same person as the serving Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria. If it is, then he is unarguably a high ranking public official in Nigeria and indeed occupies a sensitive position as one of the key drivers of the nation’s economy. “Therefore, an application of this kind should have evidence of the approval of the Respondent’s boss, that such measures are authorised to be taken. I, however, do not find such evidence in this instant application, whereas it is a necessary procedure in the observance of the Rule of Law. “It is noted that it has been the practice of the Applicant to seek detention of a Respondent or further detention, for a definite period of time, when such Respondent is already arrested and is in their custody and that fact is clearly disclosed in the supporting affidavit. “This is not the situation here, as Godwin Emefiele, the CBN Governor was shown on television, even last (Sunday) night, having audience with the President of Nigeria. It therefore seems that the Applicant intends to use the court, as a cover for an irregular procedure, which is unacceptable. “In the light of the foregoing reasons, I decline to grant this application ex-parte. If the Applicant believes that the evidence available to it so far is sufficient, then it can as well arrest and detain the Applicant, even without the order of this court. If, however, the Applicant desires to still pursue this application, then it should place the Respondent on notice, considering the sensitive public office that he occupies. “This application as presently constituted is refused.” Meanwhile, human rights lawyers and groups, including the Arewa Youth Consultative Movement, have raised the alarm over a plot by the DSS to implicate the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor Godwin Emefiele in terrorism sponsorship. The group under the auspices of Coalition of National Interest Defenders alleged that to achieve the aim of getting Emefiele arrested, the DSS secretly instituted a court action against him at the Federal High Court in Abuja. Describing the alleged action as a strange development in the history of the country, the group demanded the immediate sacking of the DSS Director General to prevent him from setting the country ablaze. Addressing a press conference on Monday in Abuja, the Convener of the coalition Tochukwu Ohazuruike said the agency filed a motion in Court accusing Emefiele of terrorism financing and other crimes. The group also accused the DSS of not informing President Muhammadu Buhari of the investigative report showing them that Emefiele is a terrorist and faulted the agency for allowing him to travel out of the country with the President and have unrestricted access to him. Challenging the veracity of the claims, the coalition said if truly the DG DSS believed his claims, he would not have allowed Emefiele anywhere near the President. He added that by allowing Emefiele to travel with the President, it showed the DG DSS did not believe Emefiele is a terrorist. The groups, therefore, called on Buhari and the Attorney General of the Federation to set the process in motion to immediately suspend, arrest, investigate and prosecute the DG DSS Mr. Yusuf Magaji Bichi

