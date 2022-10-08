Nnamdi Kanu )
News Top Stories

Alleged terrorism: Court strikes out Kanu’s suit challenging his secret trial policy

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina Comment(0)

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja yesterday struck out a suit instituted by the detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, against the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court on secret trial of terrorism charges policy of the court.

The suit, which has the Chief Judge, Justice John Tsoho, as sole defendant was thrown out following its dramatic withdrawal by the Biafra nation agitator. Kanu had dragged the Chief Judge before the court following the adoption of a Practice Direction which directed trial of terrorism related charges to be done in camera. His grouse was that the secret trial policy effected shortly after the Federal Government slammed a 15-count treasonable felony charges against him constituted an infringement to his fundamental rights to fair trial.

At Friday’s proceedings when the hearing was to commence, Kanu through his counsel, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, announced that he was no longer interested in continuing with the suit. Ejiofor subsequently applied that the matter be struck out in line with the wish of Kanu. The trial judge, Justice Inyang Ekwo, consequently struck out the matter. Speaking with newsmen on the issue, the counsel explained that the action was withdrawn following discovery that the secret trial of terrorism charges policy adopted during trial of Kanu was not targeted at his client.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Malami launches Virtual Court Facility in Kuje Correctional Centre

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina, Abuja

…says programme will aid prisons decongestion, speedy dispensation of Justice The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) Monday said the deployment of virtual court sitting technology in correctional facilities was aimed at ensuring speedy dispensation of justice and decongestion of custodial centres in the country. Malami stated this at […]
News

NUC partners Nigerian scientists abroad on biomedical research

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has revealed ongoing efforts with the Nigeria Diaspora Biomedical Research Group, to build the capacity of Nigerian scientists on biomedical research, with the view of finding a sustainable solution for COVID-19. Also, Nigerian researchers would equally receive training on grant-writing proposals to access funds at the Tertiary Education Trust Fund, […]
News

Mkpurumiri: Ebubeagu arrests 12 suspects in Ebonyi

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya

Ebonyi State Command of the Ebubeagu security outfit said it has arrested 12 members of a suspected drug syndicate. The syndicate was said to have specialised in the distribution of hard drugs, including Methamphetamine, popularly known as Mkpurummiri. Parading the suspects at the command office, Abakaliki, State Security Consultant, Chief Stanley Emegha, said that following […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica