Alleged terrorism: Court strikes out Kanu’s suit challenging his secret trial policy

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja yesterday struck out a suit instituted by the detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, against the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court on secret trial of terrorism charges policy of the court.

The suit, which has the Chief Judge, Justice John Tsoho, as sole defendant was thrown out following its dramatic withdrawal by the Biafra nation agitator. Kanu had dragged the Chief Judge before the court following the adoption of a Practice Direction which directed trial of terrorism related charges to be done in camera. His grouse was that the secret trial policy effected shortly after the Federal Government slammed a 15-count treasonable felony charges against him constituted an infringement to his fundamental rights to fair trial.

At Friday’s proceedings when the hearing was to commence, Kanu through his counsel, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, announced that he was no longer interested in continuing with the suit. Ejiofor subsequently applied that the matter be struck out in line with the wish of Kanu. The trial judge, Justice Inyang Ekwo, consequently struck out the matter. Speaking with newsmen on the issue, the counsel explained that the action was withdrawn following discovery that the secret trial of terrorism charges policy adopted during trial of Kanu was not targeted at his client.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...