Nnamdi Kanu )
News

Alleged Terrorism: Court strikes out Nnamdi Kanu’s suit challenging his secret trial

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina, Abuja Comment(0)

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja Friday struck out a suit instituted by the detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu against the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court on the secret trial of terrorism charges policy of the court.

The suit, which has the Chief Judge, Justice John Tsoho as sole defendant, was thrown out following its dramatic withdrawal by the Biafra nation agitator.

Kanu had dragged the Chief Judge before the court following the adoption of a Practice Direction which directed the trial of terrorism related charges to be done in camera.

His grouse was that the secret trial policy effected shortly after the Federal Government slammed a 15-count treasonable felony charge against him constituted an infringement to his fundamental rights to fair trial.

At Friday’s proceedings, when the hearing was to commence, Kanu, through his counsel, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, announced that he was no longer interested in continuing with the suit.

Ejiofor subsequently applied that the matter be struck out in line with the wish of Kanu.

 

Our Reporters

