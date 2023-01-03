News

Alleged Terrorism Financing: Lawyer petitions AGF, seeks criminal inquiry, prosecution of DSS DG

An Abuja-based lawyer, Peter Abang has written a petition to the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN) seeking  commencement of criminal inquiry, and prosecution of the Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Yusuf Magaji Bichi over his role in the aborted plot to frame Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele for terrorism financing.

The lawyer’s petition was sequel to the court clearance of the CBN Governor, which described the plot as baseless and oppressive.
In the petition dated December 30, 2022 and addressed to the AGF, the lawyer sought for a full scale criminal inquiry into the circumstances Ieading to the failed attempt by the DSS to frame Emefiele on allegations and trumped up terrorism financing charges as well as other sundry offences.
According to him, the letter serves as a notice to commence an action for mandamus to compel AGF offices to arrest and prosecute all persons and/or parties who are connected in the event he fails at acceding to the request within seven days.

 

 

