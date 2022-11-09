Nnamdi Kanu )
Alleged Terrorism: Kanu may review legal team –Security sources

There are strong indications that the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, may be contemplating an overhaul of one of his legal teams, as the case of alleged terrorism and treasonable felony against him, moves to the Supreme Court. Highly-placed security sources, who spoke with New Telegraph on the condition of anonymity, said the alleged decision to review his defence team, may not be unconnected with the alleged battle of supremacy within the ranks of the counsel for the separatist leader.

Recall that the Federal Government had, in 2017, preferred charges of terrorism and treasonable felony against Kanu, whose organisation (IPOB) had since been proscribed by a Federal High Court in Abuja. The Court of Appeal recently discharged the secessionist agitator, even as it later granted the stay of execution application brought before it by the government. Speaking on the development, one of the sources hinted that barring any change in plans, Kanu will order a review of his defence team, with a view to enthroning “unity of purpose”, adding that the detained IPOB leader is worried that some of his lawyers may be working at “cross purposes”. “I can tell you authoritatively that Nnamdi Kanu complained bitterly that some members of his legal team may be working at cross purposes, when there should be unity of purpose.

“Facts available to him suggest that there may be an (alleged) cold war among some of his lawyers, due to supremacy issues. “In fact, one of the senior lawyers even made it clear that he could not work with one of his learned friends on the defence team, who is his junior at the bar. “It got so bad at some point that their client tried to settle the rift, in a bid to create synergy”, the source disclosed.

“From all indications, his disappointment may have reached a point of frustration, and that is to tell you how bad the situation may be at the moment. “He said some of the affected lawyers allegedly flout his directives; a situation that made them come to him to apologise afterwards. “It may please you to know that not all the lawyers representing Nnamdi Kanu appeared on a recent appeal filed by his legal team”, one of the sources said. Another senior security source, who spoke in a similar vein, said: Let me also reveal to you that the IPOB leader complained seriously about possible dwindling of popularity in the South East, and among his supporters, which he blamed on the actions of some of his counsel. “This is a fact because, unlike before, the stay-athome order did not have effect in Ebonyi,and Enugu states on Monday, November 7, as people were seen going about their lawful businesses without any form of molestation.

 

Our Reporters

