Alleged Terrorism: Kanu moves to overhaul legal team

There are strong indications that the detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, may have concluded plans to overhaul his legal team over issues relating to confidence Investigation revealed that the separatist leader’s decision may not be unconnected with the failure to secure his release from detention, and the fear that he may not secure his freedom anytime soon. Kanu is facing charges of terrorism, money laundering, and other related offences preferred against him by the Federal Government.

He had, however, pleased not guilty to the charge against him by the authorities. A highly-placed source, who spoke in confidence with New Telegraph, said his anger was triggered by information that the government may have filed additional grounds of appeal against his case before the Supreme Court. He said: “I can tell you authoritatively that Nnamdi Kanu met with one of his lawyers a few days ago, where he expressed displeasure with his legal team. “As a matter of fact, he even threatened to withdraw his case file, as well as overhaul his team of counsel currently handling his defence.

“While expressing dissatisfaction over matters of representation, he specifically mentioned the fresh grounds of appeal he was informed had been lodged by the State. “When he asked after one of the senior lawyers, and his disposition to the turn of events, he was assured of the counsel’s commitment to his case. “Not satisfied, he threatened to withdraw the case file, while plans of overhauling continue.”

Like this: Like Loading...