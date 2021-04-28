Alleged terrorism link: How motion on Pantami split Reps

Philip Nyam reports on the impasse in the House of Representatives over calls for the resignation of the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Ali Isa Pantami, over claim that he has links with terrorist groups

Besides the killing and kidnapping of innocent Nigerians by bandits and attacks on security agencies in some states of the country, the alleged links of the Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Dr. Ali Isa Pantami, with terrorists groups has occupied space in the nation’s political discourse.

Pantami has been under fire for once preaching the violent cause of extremist Islamist sects and Jihadist narratives of al- Qaeda and the Taliban groups before his appointment as minister in 2019. Although he initially came out smoking against the media outlet that exposed him, he later recanted and confessed to have made such statements in the past, which he alluded to youthfulness. However, his admission of support for radical Islamic groups in the past has since fuelled sustained calls for his resignation.

The resignation calls reverberated in the House of Representatives, when on resumption of plenary from Easter break last Wednesday, the minority leader, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, moved a motion reechoing the stance of the opposition parties that the minister is no longer fit for public office going by the revelation of his stained past.

The motion

Elumelu had during plenary raised a point of order citing Order 6 Rule 1 and 2 of the House Standing Orders and Rules citing matters of privilege. He urged the House to demand the resignation or sack of Pantami for having backed activities of global terrorist organisations in the past.

He said the minister should be sacked having owned up to have taken extreme positions in the past. According Elumelu, Pantami does not qualify to oversee the Ministry of Communications, which controls the database of Nigerians. However, the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, overruled the minority leader, noting that he came under matters of privileges, while the matter raised had nothing to do with his privilege as a lawmaker. “Your point of order is noted,” Gbajabiamila said as hit the gavel. The speaker’s ruling on the motion generated different reactions and was given varying interpretations.

For instance, the media was awash with stories of how he stopped Elumelu from going ahead with the motion and allowing opthe House to debate the matter hence the following day, the House had to put across an explanation to douse the tension created by the reports.

Jaha’s intervention

At the plenary of last Thursday, Hon. Ahmed Jaha (APC Borno) rose in defence of the speaker by declaring that he did not shut down the motion brought by the minority leader on Pantami. The lawmaker, who came under Order 6, Rule 1 and 2 of the Standing Orders of the House, which border on matters of privilege of individual lawmakers (the same order cited by Elumelu at the previous plenary), said what happened was misrepresented.

“I woke up early in the morning today to have my Sahur and came across media publications that this House took a position and refused or stopped the minority leader from bringing a matter for the removal of the minister of communications and digital economy,” he said. Jaha said his privilege was breached because he was present at the plenary and there was no motion that was blocked by the speaker, who presided over the day’s plenary. “From what happened, this House did not stop any such move. What I know is that the presiding officer only said the order cited was wrong and that the minority leader can come through the right order.

There was no point where this presiding officer stopped the motion (calling) for removal of the minister,” he explained. He added that the issue of insecurity is a very serious one, noting that, “the interest of the nation is above any individual interest.”

Before ruling on the matter, Speaker Gbajabiamila said as Jaha rightly observed, Elumelu came under Order 6, which dealt with matters of privilege. “As provided for in our rules, matters that come under privilege are not debated. They are not motions. They are not seconded as a motion should,” he noted. He further said the issue of insecurity is a very serious one, noting that, “the interest of the nation is above any individual interest.”

The crisis

Trouble, however, started when House spokesman, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, issued a statement after the plenary to further buttress the position of the speaker and disabuse peoples’ minds that Elumelu’s motion was rejected. Rather than douse the tension, Kalu’s explanation sparked a furore as the minority caucus did not take his statement with levity and decided to counter. This opened a line of argument, which unfortunately pitched the leadership against the opposition members over the issue. Kalu’s statement titled: “The House will hear Rep. Elumelu’s call for Pantami’s resignation when it is properly presented before it,” noted that “the House is aware of several publications on online and traditional media claiming that the Speaker of the House, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila blocked a motion by the minority leader of the House, Rep. Ndudi Elumelu purportedly demanding the resignation of the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami.

“This misrepresentation of facts for the sake of sensationalism has necessitated this statement of clarification. For the avoidance of doubt, the House is guided by the Standing Orders of the House of Representatives (House Rules) in its operations and administration.

In this case, the minority leader should have known better than to present such an issue for debate via Order 6 of the House Rules, which only applies to Legislative Privileges. “He ought to have come under Order 8 Rule 4, as a matter of urgent national importance, or via a motion on notice to enable other members second the motion and make their contributions through debate in true democratic fashion, after which the House would be able to take a position on the issue. It is therefore pertinent to inform Nigerians that the House has not acted in error, but in line with the provisions of its rules. All insinuations that the House did not allow democratic debate to take place on the important issue of Pantami’s resignation are simple untrue.

“The House acknowledges the severity of the issue and its nature as a matter of public concern. As always, the House stands ready to give audience to Rep. Elumelu or any other member of the House on this issue, provided that such audience is sought through the proper channels and brought under the relevant rules of the House.”

Minority’s response

Expectedly, the minority caucus immediately replied the House leadership, berating Kalu’s statement and insisting that Minister Pantami must resign. The caucus, in the statement issued by its spokesperson, Hon. Francis Agbo, also called on Kalu to apologise to the minority leader over his “reckless statement.” The statement read in part: “The attention of the minority caucus in the House of Representatives has been drawn to a statement by the chairman of House Committee on Media and Public Affairs/ Spokesman of the House, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, which clearly exposed a sinister intention to misrepresent the rules of the House, mislead the undiscerning public and frustrate genuine effort in the fight against terrorism in our country.

“We find it shocking that instead of standing with Nigerians at this critical moment, Hon. Kalu chose to engage in personal attack on the minority leader, Hon Ndudi Elumelu, for pointing to the dangers of retaining in office, the minister of communications and digital economy, Isa Pantami, after reports of the minister’s support for terrorists came to the fore. “This is especially after the minister himself admitted to the facts of his sympsthy for violent, extremist and terrorist groups, including, the al-Qaida and Taliban.

Indeed, Hon. Kalu’s claim that our minority leader did not properly present his motion under an appropriate rule is completely dumb, frivolous and exposes his poor knowledge of the legislative procedures. It also points to a deliberate scheme to jeopardise our nation’s fight against terrorism. “Furthermore, we take a strong exception to Hon. Kalu’s vain posturing of trying to tutor the minority leader, a well-respected seasoned legislator, on the House Standing Rules and parliamentary convention.”

Reaffirming the stance of the opposition members, Agbo maintained that “it is instructive to state that the motion by the minority leader calling for the resignation or sack of the minister by President Muhammadu Buhari was properly presented under the House rules as provided in Order 6: 1,2&3 (Privileges). Contrary to claims by Hon. Kalu, Order 6:1,2,3 clearly and generously provide for full debate on the issue brought pursuant to it.”

He added: “For the avoidance of doubt, while sub-section 2 of the Order 6 provides that “Whenever a matter of privilege arises, it shall be taken into consideration immediately,” sub section 3 is clear in providing that whenever a matter of privilege arises, it shall be disposed of and no other issue shall be considered until “the debate on a motion thereon” is adjourned.

“It is clear that the speaker, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, conceded to the appropriateness of the Order, under which the minority leader presented his motion, and for that, did not rule him out of order, regarding the presentation of the motion and its consequential prayers. “Furthermore, the speaker in accepting the motion announced that the issues raised have been noted.

It is, therefore, completely irresponsible for anybody, let alone the spokesperson of the House, who should be abreast of the Rules, to state that the minority leader ought to have known better than coming under Order 6. His statement is therefore in bad faith and should be disregarded and withdrawn by him immediately. “Our caucus will not condone any unwarranted attack on any of our colleagues, let alone the minority leader, who is doing very well by speaking the mind of the silent majority of Nigerians, who have no platforms to speak out.

“In any case, we are aware that Hon. Kalu was not in plenary when the motion was moved. We expected him to have consulted the Rule book before attacking the minority leader. For we believe if he had done that, he would have saved the 9th House of Representatives the embarrassment his statement has caused! “We therefore demand that Hon. Kalu should withdraw his statement and tender an unreserved apology to the minority leader and Nigerians for misrepresenting the rules of the House. Our caucus, standing with millions of Nigerians, also demands that the speaker should immediately act on the prayers of the motion, by conveying same as the position of the House to Mr. President, having accepted the appropriateness of the procedure and taken legislative note of the prayers therein.

“As a caucus, we stand behind the minority leader in insisting that the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, should resign or be removed by President Muhammadu Buhari, as his continued stay in office poses great threat to our national security. Insecurity is blind to creed and party colouration and this underscores why the caucus will resist any attempt by anyone to politicize a clear existential threat to our motherland.”

Kalu replies

Not comfortable with the vituperations from the minority caucus, the House spokesman authored a response titled “Isa Pantami: Elumelu’s improper presentation: House refuses to withdraw statement and reiterates zero tolerance of terrorism in any kind.” The statement read: “Our attention has been drawn to the press release by one Hon Francis Agbo, who claimed to be the spokesman of the minority caucus, alleging that the speaker was wrong in not allowing the debate on the issue raised by the minority leader.

“My office will not join personal issues with him or go to the content of the yet to be presented lead debate but will not fail to insist, as follows; That the press release in reference, was not directed at the minority leader or to disparage his person in any form, truth be said, raising such issues on behalf of Nigerians defines the value of our representation and we commend him. However, there are rules for such a presentation that must be followed in line with parliamentary practice.

“The House acknowledges the severity of the issue and its nature as a matter of public concern. As always, the House stands ready to give audience to Rep. Ndudi Elumelu or any other member of the House on this issue, provided that such audience is sought through the proper channels and brought under the relevant rules of the House. “The House rules allow for motions on notice, motions without notice, and motions on matters of urgent public importance.

The minority leader could have come under any of these but he erroneously chose to come by way of privileges. “That Order 6 (1) reads; Privileges are the rights enjoyed by the House collectively and by the members of the House individually, conferred by the legislative Houses (Powers and Privileges) Act, 2017 and other statutes, practices, precedents, usages, and customs. Purposively speaking, privileges are House-specific either individually or collectively.

Therefore, issues that come under privileges must have this all-important element and must not be general in nature. “That Order 6(3) reads; A member raising a matter of privilege shall draw the attention of the House to the provision(s) of the Legislative Houses (Powers and Privileges) Act, 2017 or the standing orders of the House and other statutes breached in relation to him or the House. At no point did the minority leader, Hon Ndudi Elumelu comply with these provisions of the house rules, simply because there was no nexus between the issue and the provisions of this powers and privileges Act, 2017.

The matter did not and will never qualify to be brought to the house under Order 6. (Privileges) “That the relevant issue raised by Hon Elumelu which is of national importance is inadmissible under privileges for what it seeks to address, since matters under privilege, once breached, must be personal and internal to the House. This is why all matters of privilege are sent to the House committee on ethics and privileges, not to the President directly as the house resolution as alleged by the yet to be tutored ‘spokesman’ of the minority caucus.

One wonders what the house committee on ethics and privilege will be doing with the sack of Pantami. “That there is no debate on privileges unless a motion has arisen from it, in which case, it must be seconded before debated in line with the house rules and procedure to a motion.

That Hon Ndudi Elumelu, though seasoned, experienced, and celebrated legislator unlike his spokesman Hon Francis Agbo, came under the wrong order on this issue and the presiding officer, the Hon. Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila brought it to his notice openly on the floor of the house and in front of the camera watched and heard all over the world.

“That the right parliamentary corridor to pass important issues like this, which had a national out-look, not specific on a particular member of the House to the exclusion of all others and urgent, should have been either through a motion on matter of public Importance or a motion on notice, since it concerns the entire nation.

“That bringing it up under any of the two motions, will give the debate a democratic spread among members from different constituencies to be well heard. “That at no point did the presiding officer, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, acknowledge that Hon Ndudi Elumelu came through the correct Point of Order, rather, he told him the opposite, and Hon Francis Agbo should be honourable enough, not horrible in deceiving Nigerians with his skill in the misrepresentation of facts. I refer Nigerians to the video coverage of the plenary of the said date.

“That it appears the minority caucus ‘spokesman’ is just waking up, because one wonders where he was when Hon Jaha brought a proper matter under privileges the following day on the same issue in the presence of the minority leader, to correct all the misrepresentations and unanimously adopted by the House.

This resolution of the house is in line with my formal press release since it was not contested by any segment of the house including the minority leader or the caucus members. It was a very ranking member of the caucus Hon. Nkem-Abonta, who openly agreed with Hon Jaha and pleaded that the right thing should be done and proper motion tabled by the minority leader Hon Ndudi Elumelu on this issue before the house. It appears the caucus is divided on this; the knowledgeable against the learners.

“That the minority leader has allowed Hon Agbo to defeat the integrity of the content of his call, by opting to play politics on such a serious matter with his sentimental appeal to the public rather than do the right thing by representing the matter to the house as being guided.

After all, the speaker and the deputy speaker at one time or the other were guided and they retraced their procedural steps on important issues (eg Disease control bill and the Diaspora Petition). The minority leader and his mouthpiece are advised to show humility in leadership and service to Nigerians on this issue like the speaker and the deputy speaker have shown severally.

“It is therefore pertinent to inform Nigerians that the House has not acted in error, but in line with the provisions of its rules. All insinuations that the House did not allow democratic debate to take place on the important issue of Pantami’s resignation are simply untrue. As always, the House stands ready to give an audience to Rep.

Elumelu or any other member of the House on this issue, provided that such audience is sought through the proper channels and brought under the relevant rules of the House. “The leadership and membership of the 9th House of Representatives does not, and would never support terrorism or its sponsors in any form.

That the House stands by these positions as they are in line with the House rules we made to guide us and should not be seen breaching it as every good law applies to both principal officers and first-time members in the spirit of equality before the law.

How can we breach the laws we made for ourselves and expect Nigerians to obey the ones we make on their behalf. “That the house will not be apologising for properly guiding a derailing senior member of the house, hoping that the minority caucus should scout for a knowledgeable spokesman, not just a prose writer. The job of a good spokesman goes beyond literature.

To continuously misrepresent the house before the public will attract the actual invocation of the spirit of privileges that might lead to an invitation by the House Committee on Ethics and Privileges on why the spokesman should be allowed to destroy the image of the House of Representatives.” With this unfolding development, all eyes will be on the lawmakers this week, particularly whether the motion would be debated or not?

