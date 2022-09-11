Alleged threat to life: Lawyer calls on human rights community for intervention

News

A Lagos-based lawyer, Gbolahan Agoro, has charged the human rights community to rally round to ensure that the life of one of its colleagues and that of his family are safe from suspected thugs.

 

Agoro, who specifically raised an alarm over the alleged continued threat to the life of a human rights activist, Quadri Oladapo Olawale, alongside his family, over a politically motivated brief, explained that trouble started for Olawale sometime in 2018 when he handled a landed property case ‘Pro Bono’, and unknown to him, some persons perceived to be politicians, have allegedly been after his life.

Speaking at the premises of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Centre in Ikeja, Agoro, said the life of the entire family of Olawale has consistently been in danger, as his  residence, located at 3, Alaba Close, off Balogun Bus-Stop, Iju Ishaga, Lagos was allegedly stormed by suspected thugs of the Oodua People’s Congress (OPC), and that of the All Progressives Congress (APC), said to be loyal to the other party, on September 8, 2018, at about 7:15 pm.

Agoro, who argued that the suspected thugs were armed with dangerous weapons, said: “The suit number ID/7048LMN/2018, which is the subject of controversy, was handled by my colleague as a legal practitioner professionally without collecting any funds from his client.

He took it as a way to fight the cause of the oppressed, being a human rights lawyer.”

But denying the allegation, including any involvement, in the ordeal of Barrister Quadri, one of the indicted APC members, Bello Babatoke, insisted that since the matter spoken by Agoro is before the court, he would not make any comment on it.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

