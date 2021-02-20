Alleged trafficking: IGP slams criminal charge on 43-year old widow

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Mohammed Adamu, has dragged a 43-year old widow before a Federal Capital Territory (FCT), High Court over allegation of trafficking of an eight month-old baby. Specifically, the IGP accused the defendant, one Stella NdidiAmaka Ekwerekwu, of falsely presenting the baby to her late husband, Victor Ekwerekwu as theirs, thereby committing an offence that is contrary to section 27 (1) of the Child’s Right Act (2003), and punish able under section 27 (2)(b) of the same act.

Charged alongside Ekwerekwu, is her alleged accomplice, one Nkechi Hellen Ogbonankwo, who is said to be at large. In a three-count (amended) charge dated February 1, 2021, filed by GJ Ayanna (Esq}, and marked FCT/HC/NY/ CR/77/2020, the police chief said the offence was committed sometime in October, 2019. The criminal charge, which is being prosecuted through the Force Intelligence Bureau (FIB), as well as the Intelligence Response Team (IRT), said both suspects, who are of F16 court road Onitsha, Anambra state, criminally conspired to perpetrate the crime.

Like this: Like Loading...