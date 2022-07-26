Alleged Trafficking: London court grants Ekweremadu’s wife bail 

Beatrice, wife of Nigeria’s former deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, was Monday evening granted bail by a London Court, Daily Mail has reported.

Mrs Ekweremadu was arrested alongside her husband Ike on June 23 by the police, claiming they tried to traffic a minor to illegally harvest his organ.

The claim that the alleged victim was subsequently debunked after passports, national ID and other documents showed the person as 21.

Still, the Ekweremadus remained behind bars since then and were not granted bail after appearing in court on July 7.

The matter was postponed until August for further hearing before today’s decision to free Mrs Ekweremadu while Ekweremadu would remain in custody.

“The position is that I have granted bail to Beatrice subject to some fairly stringent conditions but I have refused bail to Ike,” the Common Serjeant of London, Richard Marks, said in his ruling on Monday evening.

Ekweremadu, 60, a serving senator from Enugu, was former Nigeria’s Deputy Senate President. He unsuccessfully ran to be governor of his state during the Peoples Democratic Party’s primaries in May.

The court did not immediately say the stringent terms set for Mrs Ekweremadu or when Ekweremadu would be released before adjourning the matter till August 4.

