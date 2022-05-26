Nnamdi Kanu )
News Top Stories

Alleged Treason: Court reschedules Kanu’s trial for June 28

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina Comment(0)

A Federal High Court in Abuja has rescheduled the trial of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, for June 28. The court on May 18, slated today to continue further proceedings on the treasonable felony charges preferred against Kanu by the Federal Government. However, counsel for IPOB, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, in a statement yesterday said the case would no longer proceed as earlier scheduled due to the unavailability of Justice Binta Nyako.

He said: “Please be informed that we have just received communication from the Federal High Court’s Registrar, notifying us that the Court will no longer be sitting tomorrow, 26th May 2022, on Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s case. “According to the Registrar, this is because His lordship, Justice Binta Nyako is indisposed, and as such, the matter is now adjourned to the 28th day of June 2022 for Ruling/Hearing. “We most respectfully, urge you all to maintain restraint, as you have always done. Keep your eye on the ball, which is the freedom of Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

FG: Petrol Scarcity due to inspection failure

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa ABUJA

  …apologises to Nigerians, seeks collective action   The Federal Government yesterday said the fuel scarcity in the country in the past few weeks was as a result of inspection failure which led to the supply of adulterated Premium Motor Spirit (aka petrol), and not due to inability to supply sufficient petroleum products.   Senior […]
Metro & Crime Top Stories

Building collapse: Body of developer, Osibona recovered

Posted on Author Our Reporters

…as Sanwo-Olu declares 3-day mourning A combined team of emergency responders yesterday recovered the body of owner of the 21-storey building that collapsed in Ikoyi axis of Lagos State on Monday. It was gathered that the lifeless body of the building owner, Femi Osibona, was recovered yesterday evening after frantic efforts from emergency responders working […]
News

Why Emefiele should succeed Buhari, by Northern Group

Posted on Author Ahmed Idris

A group, the Unified Northern Youths Forum, has described the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Dr. Godwin Emefiele, as the best candidate to succeed President Muhammad Buhari because of its experience in the economic sector. Addressing politicians and political stakeholders in Birnin Kebbi, Director General of the forum, Dr. Ibrahim Bature, said […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica