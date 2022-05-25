Alleged treason: Court reschedules Kanu’s trial for June 28

The Federal High Court in Abuja has rescheduled the trial of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, for June 28.

The court on May 18, slated Thursday to continue further proceedings on the treasonable felony charges preferred against Kanu by the Federal Government.

However, counsel for IPOB, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, in a statement Wednesday said the case would no longer proceed as earlier scheduled due to the unavailability of Justice Binta Nyako.

He said: “Please be informed that we have just received communication from the Federal High Court’s Registrar, notifying us that the Court will no longer be sitting tomorrow, 26th May 2022, on Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s case.

“According to the Registrar, this is because His lordship, Justice Binta Nyako is indisposed, and as such, the matter is now adjourned to the 28th day of June 2022 for Ruling/Hearing.

“We most respectfully, urge you all to maintain restraint, as you have always done. Keep your eye on the ball, which is the freedom of Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.”

