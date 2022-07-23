News Top Stories

Alleged use of fake clerics: Tinubu not morally qualified to be president –PDP

Posted on

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described as unacceptable and unbecoming of any individual aspiring to a leadership position, the alleged invitation of persons suspected to be fake clergy men, at the unveiling of Senator Kashim Shettima, as running mate of the All Progressives Congress (PDP) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. The party added that with alleged perjury and non-existent of educational certificate, the APC candidate has become ethically challenged and lost all moral standing to seek election as the president of Nigeria. Following this development, PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, at a press conference on Friday, called on Tinubu to immediately withdrawal from the presidential race.

Ologunagba stated that instead of being remorseful and asking for forgiveness, the APC presidential campaign was offering lame excuses; “in the face of hard and verified evidence of its involvement in the shameless venture. “More sickening is the outcry by the hirelings that they were defrauded by agents of the APC presidential candidate,who paid them sums ranging between N30,000 and N40,000 as against the N100,000 they were earlier promised.” He expressed no surprise at the attitude of the APC presidential campaign, noting that APC was not a political party but was assembled for personal gain. Ologunagba stated that APC has wrecked the nation’s economy and has devalued the national currency, the naira, since it assumed office in 2015.

He called for Tinubu’s withdrawal from the presidential race, as he has even been rejected by his ancestral home state of Osun, in last Saturday’s governorship election. “Furthermore, Asiwaju Tinubu’s humiliating rejection in Abuja, where he had reportedly rushed to in a desperate bid to frustrate the smooth conclusion of the Osun State governorship election is a clear testimonial that the APC presidential candidate has been roundly deflated. “Now that the APC presidential candidate has lost the basic required leadership integrity and having been exposed and roundly rejected in his ancestral home state of Osun, the South West and across the country, our party counsels him to immediately withdraw from the 2023 presidential race to avoid further disgrace.

 

Our Reporters

