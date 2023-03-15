News

Alleged Vote Buying: Reps remanded in police custody till May

The Federal High Court in Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital, has reserved judgement in the bail application on the money laundering case against a member representing Port Harcourt Federal Constituency II, Hon. Chinyere Igwe in the National Assembly. Igwe, a member of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) was arrested for alleged money laundering after being caught with $498,100 (£414,000) in cash a day before the February 25, presidential and National Assembly elections. The police found the money with a list of people the money was meant for inside Chinyere Igwe’s car. However, when the matter was called, the prosecution counsel from the Attorney General’s Office of Rivers State, applied to take over the prosecution from the police, prompting the defendant counsel to move a motion for the bail application.

Brittney Griner lands in US after prisoner swap

  Ten months after she left the US to play basketball in Russia, WNBA star Brittney Griner has landed in her home state of Texas. Griner was jailed for carrying cannabis oil at a Moscow airport in February, and was exchanged for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout on Thursday, reports the BBC. She was flown […]
Ukraine War: US has not enabled Kyiv to hit Russian bases – Blinken

  Washington has “neither encouraged nor enabled” Ukraine to strike targets inside Russia, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said. He was speaking shortly after Moscow accused Kyiv of carrying out drone attacks on three Russian airfields, two of them hundreds of miles from Ukraine, reports the BBC. Ukraine has not commented on the […]
S’Arabia to allow conditional entry ‘from all countries’ despite Omicron

  Saudi Arabia will allow entry to travellers “from all countries” as long as they have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine inside the kingdom, it said on Saturday, a day after suspending flights from seven African countries due to the Omicron variant. The ministry said the travellers would be allowed in from next […]

