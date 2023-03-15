Alleged Vote Buying: Reps remanded in police custody till May

The Federal High Court in Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital, has reserved judgement in the bail application on the money laundering case against a member representing Port Harcourt Federal Constituency II, Hon. Chinyere Igwe in the National Assembly. Igwe, a member of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) was arrested for alleged money laundering after being caught with $498,100 (£414,000) in cash a day before the February 25, presidential and National Assembly elections. The police found the money with a list of people the money was meant for inside Chinyere Igwe’s car. However, when the matter was called, the prosecution counsel from the Attorney General’s Office of Rivers State, applied to take over the prosecution from the police, prompting the defendant counsel to move a motion for the bail application.

