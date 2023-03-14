Alleged Vote Buying: Rivers Reps Remanded In Police Custody Till May

The Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State Capital has reserved judgement in the bail application on the money laundering case against a member representing Port Harcourt Federal Constituency II Hon. Chinyere Igwe.

Igwe, a member of the People’s Democratic Party, (PDP) was arrested for alleged money laundering after being caught with $498,100 (£414,000) in cash a day to the February 25, Presidential and National Assembly elections.

The police found the money with a list of people the money was meant for inside Chinyere Igwe’s car.

When the matter was called, the prosecution counsel from the Attorney General’s office of Rivers State, applied to take over the prosecution from the police, prompting the defendant’s counsel to move a motion for the bail application.

Igwe, through his counsel, Reuben Wanoghor had applied for bail and did not also plead guilty to the money laundering charge brought against him.

But the presiding judge, Justice Stephen Daylop-Pam denied Igwe bail and ruled that the principal prosecutor from the Ministry of Justice takes over the case and reserved judgement on the bail application.

He also adjourned to May 4th, 2023 for the substantive case to commence and ordered that the defendant be remanded in police custody.

The Principal Prosecuting Counsel, Chidi Ekeh who spoke to journalists outside the courtroom, said that the state applied to take over the prosecution of the matter from the Police which the application was granted.

Meanwhile, the Defense Counsel, Reuben Wanoghor said they were not disappointed with the adjournment of the case.

