Alleged Witchcraft: Abia First Lady rescues widow from community’s torture

Emmanuel Ifeanyi, AbaW ife of Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, Governor of Abia State, Deaconess Nkechi IKpeazu, has rescued one Mrs Amarachi Okechi from youths in her community who had subjected her to inhuman and degrading treatment.

New Telegraph gathered that Mrs Okechi has been under torture from youths of her community, Umueghu Amaegbuato Autonomous Community in Nkpa, Bende Local Government Area of the state over allegation of witchcraft.

Further information revealed that Mrs Okechi was accused of being a witch who caused the untimely death of her husband, Mr Okechi. Relatives of her late husband it was gathered allegedly reported her to the youths of the community who arrested, tortured and held her hostage for several days under barbaric conditions.

A source from the community who preferred anonymity disclosed that the widow pleaded her innocence, but her appeals fell on deaf ears.

According to the source, the youths acting on the directives of her husband’s relatives tied her hands to the back, tied her legs and flogged her mercilessly with some of them recording her torture and making mockery of her. The source said, “The matter is that she was accused of being a witch and having a hand in the death of her husband.

The youths abducted her, but she pleaded her innocence. “All her appeals fell on deaf ears as the youths tied her hands to the back, tied her legs and flogged her in the public square. Some of them were filming her.

“She had injuries on her head, hands and back. Some people intervened to rescue her, but the youths also attacked them.” However, the Chief Press Secretary to the Abia State First Lady Mr Chika Ojiegbe, stated that the widow has been rescued and taken to an undisclosed hospital for medical attention while further actions will be taken against the culprits.

“When the First Lady, Nkechi Ikpeazu heard about it last night, she immediately swung into action to rescue the widow. In Abia, we have a robust mechanism for responding to cases of gender-based violence put in place by the First Lady.

“No matter how severe a case is, it is treated individually according to its circumstances. Several stakeholders were involved in securing the widow alive which is the first action that needed to be taken.

“This has been done. Now the next stage will be to address the issues surrounding the matter. The law enforcement agencies have been duly notified and have commenced appropriate investigations.”

Ojiegbe said that the allegations of witchcraft are strange to the laws of the land, as what is known to law is that no one can take laws into their hands to execute jungle justice. “The law will take its course.

The case will be closely monitored. The First Lady is picking up the hospital bills of the widow as treatment has commenced in earnest at the hospital. The GBV Resource Centre in Umuahia who were part of the rescue is also monitoring her health,” he said.

