Alleged witchcraft: Rivers councillor batters elder brother’s wife

Police have arrested Mr. Blackson Nwanyawu, the leader of the Etche legislative assembly in the Etche Local Government Area of Rivers State, for allegedly beating his elder brother’s wife for alleged witchcraft.

Blackson was said to have battered Mrs. Love Nwanyanwu, a mother of six, with two other persons for allegedly creating problems in the family, an allegation which the victim denied. Love cried out for help and displayed her swollen face, claiming that the lawmaker had the intention of killing her for an offence she didn’t commit.

She said: “I am calling for people to help me to seek justice. My husband and I trained him (Blackson) from secondary school to the university. He lived with me for years when my children were young. I paid his last school fees and he promised that when he graduated, he would ensure my children did not suffer. “Just look at me.

Their plan was to eliminate me. After beating me and locking me up, one went outside, brought a chair and used it to hit my head twice. When he (the councillor) saw that blood was gushing out, he drove off.

Others also left. With the blood, I shouted for help. They all said their brother is a councillor and leader of Etche legislative assembly and nothing will happen.” But Blackson claimed that his brother’s wife insulted him, even though he didn’t have any issue with her.

The victim’s call for help prompted some rights advocacy groups, including the International Federation of Female Lawyers (FIDA), the Rivers State branch, and the Rivers State Civil Society Organisations (CSOs)to call on the police to arrest the lawmaker for alleged battery.

However, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Nnamdi Omoni, said in a statement that Blackson had been arrested. “The suspect is with us to answer questions over the allegations against him. I am the officer in charge of the human rights desk, so, I am investigating the matter,” the PPRO said.

