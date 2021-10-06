AllegedN1.4bn fraud: Absence of defendants stalls trial of Nadabo Energy

The ongoing trial of Abubakar Ali Peters and his company, Nadabo Energy Limited, for an alleged N1.4bn fraud before Justice C.A. Balogun of an Ikeja High Court, Lagos was yesterday stalled as a result of the absence of the defendants.

Abubakar, alongside his company, Nababo Energy Limited, were arraigned on December 10, 2012 for offences bordering on obtaining N1,464,961,978.24 by false pretence, forgery and use of forged documents from the Federal Government falsely as fuel subsidy.

They had, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges. At the last sitting on March 10, 2021, Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, had testified as the fifth prosecution witness

