Metro & Crime

AllegedN1.4bn fraud: Absence of defendants stalls trial of Nadabo Energy

Posted on Author John Chikezie Comment(0)

The ongoing trial of Abubakar Ali Peters and his company, Nadabo Energy Limited, for an alleged N1.4bn fraud before Justice C.A. Balogun of an Ikeja High Court, Lagos was yesterday stalled as a result of the absence of the defendants.

 

Abubakar, alongside his company, Nababo Energy Limited, were arraigned on December 10, 2012 for offences bordering on obtaining N1,464,961,978.24 by false pretence, forgery and use of forged documents from the Federal Government falsely as fuel subsidy.

 

They had, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges. At the last sitting on March 10, 2021, Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, had testified as the fifth prosecution witness

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Robbers raid MKO Abiola’s house, cart away jewelries

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

Some suspected armed robbers on Wednesday invaded the house of Late MKO Abiola and carted away some valuables. Some of the valuables reportedly stolen by the robbers included jewelries and other items. New Telegraph learnt that the suspects scaled the fence to gain access into the compound and entered through the kitchen into the apartment. […]
Metro & Crime

Pandemonium as Taskforce, Okada riders clash in Lagos

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

There was pandemonium in the Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area of Lagos on Tuesday as officials of the Lagos State Task Force and motorcyclists, popularly known as as Okada, clashed at Second Rainbow Bus Stop along Oshodi-Apapa Expressway, leaving some people injured and businesses disrupted. New Telegraph learnt that violence erupted when the officials of […]
Metro & Crime

There’s need to re-educate underprivileged children about classroom technologies – Xolane Ndhlovu

Posted on Author Reporter

  Chairman of DafriBank Digital Limited, Xolane Ndhlovu has said that there is need to re-educate underprivileged children in communities to meet up with a fast changing world, especially about the technology introduced into classrooms. In a recent post, on his social media page, Ndhlovu shared with his followers some of the philanthropic works undertaken by […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica