Sports

Allegri rules out Inter, PSG; wants Premier League move

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Max Allegri is clear where he wants to manage next. The former Juventus coach wants to manage in the Premier League and has ruled out other interesting offers.
Allegri is one of the best coaches without a club at the moment. That has made him be linked with a move to other European clubs.
However, despite the fact there has been talk of him going to PSG and Inter, the Italian coach is clear that he wants to go to the Premier League.
“English football has improved a lot since foreign coaches have joined. I’d like to try the experience. I coached AC Milan for four years and five at Juventus. I’d like to work again in Italy, but it’s difficult, or in England, he told ‘The Times’.
In the Premier League, Allegri has been linked with Arsenal on several occasions, where Mikel Arteta is now, Man Utd and Newcastle, but negotiations have never been fruitful.

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Gov Wike preseason: 10-man MFM secure first win

Posted on Author Reporter

  …as amateur side, Ndala shows class Olayinka Yusuf was the hero for 10-man MFM of Lagos as they secured their first victory at the ongoing Governor Wike Pre-Season Championships taking place at the Sharks Stadium, Port Harcourt. MFM defeated Bayelsa United 1-0 to make it four points from two matches after they were forced […]
Sports

FIFA pays NFF $1m COVID-19 palliatives

Posted on Author Segun Bailey

Nigeria Football Federation has announced that World Football Government FIFA has paid Nigeria decent amount of money for Covid-19. In a series of tweets by the Nigeria Football Federation President Amaju Melvin Pinnick, Nigeria has received the sum of One Million in United States Dollars dated back to Monday 26th of October, 2020. “Huge appreciation […]
Sports

Victor Ikpeba: My aim is to make football better in Delta, but…

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

A former International, Victor Ikpeba, in an interview with ROTIMI MATTHEW spoke on the current administrative football crisis in Delta State and the way forward for the youth. Excerpts:   What is your view on football’s restart across the world   The football restart in Europe is courageous and they were able to follow all […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: