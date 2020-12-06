Allegri rules out Inter, PSG; wants Premier League move

Max Allegri is clear where he wants to manage next. The former Juventus coach wants to manage in the Premier League and has ruled out other interesting offers.

Allegri is one of the best coaches without a club at the moment. That has made him be linked with a move to other European clubs.

However, despite the fact there has been talk of him going to PSG and Inter, the Italian coach is clear that he wants to go to the Premier League.

“English football has improved a lot since foreign coaches have joined. I’d like to try the experience. I coached AC Milan for four years and five at Juventus. I’d like to work again in Italy, but it’s difficult, or in England, he told ‘The Times’.

In the Premier League, Allegri has been linked with Arsenal on several occasions, where Mikel Arteta is now, Man Utd and Newcastle, but negotiations have never been fruitful.

