Allen Onyema: My take on Air Peace CEO @58

Even though Bar. Allen Onyema, the CEO of Air Peace Airlines has emerged one the most outstanding entrepreneurs in Africa, he is faced with huge challenge of sustaining the great empire he is building.

One of the greatest challenges confronting Onyema and Air Peace management, is the many acts of blackmail, obviously provoked by envy and orchestrated in form of criticisms, through unprovoked media attacks, by the very same people he set out in the first place, to give the best of his life.

Air Peace and its management, have been under sustained attacks by some unscrupulous elements, in the fashion of the age-long Pull-Him Down Nigerian syndrome that has in ttshe ruined efforts of many enterprising citizens and their genuine investments.

Taking undue advantage of the social media, many have found it an exciting leisure to make videos, with unsubstantiated allegations against the Airline and post same online, to be viewed by millions of people across the world, without a care in the world, of the negative impacts such deliberately concocted falsehoods could have on the fate of the Airline, its management and the hundreds of thousands of people benefitting from its wealth redistribution network.

The senseless attacks are being vented on Allen Onyema and Air Peace, in spite of the excellent services being rendered to the flying public by the Airline, which is operating some of the heathiest, mostly brand news supersonic planes that have combined to earn the brand the Number One Position in the West and Central Africa Regions, barely seven years of its operation.

One therefore wonders, why it has become a common pastime, especially for some people that, when an Air Peace plane is struck by birds, leading to flight delay, someone would make a video, to castigate Allen Onyema and Air Peace; the same, when a flight is delayed due to extremely bad weather.

A chronological investigation of these baseless attacks on Air Peace shows that the negative video campaigns are made after flight delays or cancellations.

All over the world, the primary and most serious concern of every air traveller is SAFETY- to get to your destination safely.

It is, therefore, shocking that a passenger would get up and attack airline workers or make video to disparage an airline because a flight was delayed or even cancelled to save his or her life as well as those of other passengers.

For example, on November 8, 2021, a scheduled Air Peace flight from Benin to Abuja was aborted because while the plane was taxiing to take-off, it was struck by birds, with heavy impact. When the flight was aborted, some passengers went wild, instead of thanking God for their lives that they were saved.

It is important to note here that when birds strike a plane, the first part that is affected is the engine. When a planes engine is damaged, it becomes as good as a coffin.

Any attempt to manage it as some rascal passengers would want, means taking people to the cemetery. That was the case of the Hudson River air crash in the United States.



On January 15, 2009, a US Army flight 1249, an Air Bus, A320, arriving from New York City’s LaGuardia Airport to Charlotte, North Carolina, was struck by a bird. It was the skillful pilot who managed to land the plane safely in the Hudson River, saving the lives of all 155 passengers.

Another incident happened in Owerri, Imo State, when Flight P47159 going to Lagos suffered bird strike few minutes after take-off from the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport.

Yet another one happened in Asaba, Delta state when bird strikes destroyed the plane’s two Cowley.

Experts have said birds are some of the most difficult challenges facing airline operations in Nigeria as the country’s air space is littered with many birds, especially the southern part of the country with thick forests.

When birds strike a plane, it is regarded as nature’s fault and passengers are expected to show gratitude that they were alive, Afterall.

The other time, someone advertised his ridiculous ignorance of how ticketing and fares are deployed in the airline industry by claiming in a YouTube video that Air Peace discriminates against Igbo travellers on its operations by charging them higher fares, when according to him, the Igbo are the major flyers of the Airline’s planes.

I literally covered my face in shame for the ignorant folk when Air Peace management put out a statement that made a lie of the Youtuber and his claims.

Allen Onyema, a Nigerian, founded Air Peace in 2013, according to him, with the intention of using it as an engine to provide economic opportunities to Nigerian youths.

Seven years down the line, the Airlines has thousands of people on its employment across the world, a greater majority of them are young Nigerian men and women who are pilots, engineers, technicians, lawyers, journalists, medical doctors, air hostess and cleaner, among many other professionals.

While Air Peace commenced operations in 2013 with Dornier 328 and Boeing 737 planes, it launched its first international routes in 2017 to Accra in Ghana.

After barely five years in the business, the brand by 2018, had the largest market share in the domestic airline market in Nigeria, took delivery of jumbo jets- Boeing 777 planes and commenced flights to Sharjah United Arab Emirates (UAE) in 2019.

Before it marked the 7th anniversary of its operations last year, Air Peace had emerged the leading Airline in the West and East Africa Region of the continent.

As part of its efforts to continuously stay ahead of others in the industry with the aim of giving air travelers the best service, Air Peace on Thursday, December 9, 2021, at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport Ikeja, Lagos, Nigeria, took delivery of its 5th brand new Embraer 195 C2 Aircrafts, which is the latest invention in the world of aviation and one of the most sophisticated planes ever made.

According to Chief Allen Onyema, while responding to questions from a journalist, Air Peace would by this year, 2022, take delivery of another set of 12 brand new Embraer 195 C2 making it 17, with the aim of acquiring a total of 30 of the supersonic planes to fly passengers across the world.

According to insider information, the management of Air Peace played significant roles in the realization of the Anambra Airport and its plane was the first to land at the airport following the approval of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authorities for flight operations to commence there.

As a solid testimony of its commitment to safety of its patronising travellers, Air Peace last week, received its fourth International Air Transport Association Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certification, which signifies that the carrier was successful in the globally recognised and rigorous safety audit.

Stanley Oliseh, of the Corporate Communication Department of Air Peace, made this disclosure in a press release issued to journalists on Friday, March 25, 2022.

He stated that the new certification has, once again, exemplified the airline’s commitment to global best practices in aviation safety.

“Air Peace is unwaveringly committed to observing the highest standards of safety in its operations and the consecutive success in the IOSA audits is a testament to this commitment. For us, safety comes first for both our passengers and staff. We cannot compromise on this,” Oliseh stressed.

He expressed the airline’s resolve to continue to comply with best safety standards and promised more seamless connectivity, strategic route expansion to meet the flying public’s travel needs, and a consistent fleet modernisation.

Apart from providing jobs for thousands of people in Nigeria and others from across the world, especially countries where it operates; ensuring that air travellers are flown with the healthiest planes and in line with international best practices, in terms of safety and courtesy, Air Peace management is neck deep into philanthropy as well as intervening for Nigeria, in times of emergency and other needs.

One cannot forget easily Air Peace’s unmatchable patriotism during an outbreak of xenophobic violence against foreign nationals in South Africa in September 2019 when the airline offered to evacuate Nigerian citizens from that country for free and actually took more than 300 persons taking advantage of the gesture to get to safety.

In September 2021, Air Peace, flew the Nigerian Super Eagles to Cape Verde for their second fixture of the Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifiers. The encounter took place on September 7 in Mindelo.

Before the encounter, Air Peace CEO, Allen Onyema challenged the Eagles to win the match with a promise to give them N20 million if they win. The Nigerian side won the match and Onyema fulfilled his promise.

It is no wonder therefore that Air Peace was one of the three Airlines that the Nigerian Government engaged recently to bring Nigerians who were stranded in Ukraine due to the raging war between that country and Russia back home, a task that was successfully executed by the Airline.

Although at 58, Allen Onyema could be described as a successful man by all standards, his energetic physical looks and managerial acumen combine to present a man destined to achieve greater things.

The most important birthday present we all owe him is our collective prayers for divine mercy and grace for him to win more for Nigeria and humanity to the glory of God.

Happy birthday Allen Onyema

Melah is a journalist and author of many books. Bonamelah123@gmail.com

