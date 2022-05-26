Health

Allergies increase risk for heart disease

A new review of clinical trials and lab research has shown that people who have asthma or allergies, may be more likely to develop heart disease. Similarly, the study shows that some medications may increase or lower that risk. The results of the new study is published in the journal ‘Nature’. “Many people think of asthma as a disease of the lungs, but there’s an important link between asthma and cardiovascular diseases, such as coronary heart diseases, [high blood pressure] and more,” said corresponding study author Guo-Ping Shi of the division of cardiovascular medicine at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston.

“I’ve studied this area for more than 20 years, and the evidence we see from clinical trials, as well as basic research, points to allergic asthma as an important risk factor that clinicians and patients need to be aware of when considering personal risk,” he added.

The review describes clinical studies showing the link between asthma and such health threats as coronary and aortic heart diseases; narrowed arteries that reduce blood flow to the limbs; stroke; heart failure; and other cardiac complications. The report noted that the buildup of specific types of inflammatory cells in the lungs, heart and blood vessels may explain the association between asthma and cardiovascular disease (CVD).

 

