Alleviate sufferings of Nigerians, accept PoS transfers, NMDPRA tell fuel stations

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) has called on owners of filling stations not to further worsen the situation of Nigerians by refusing to accept bank transfers and Point of Sale (PoS) machines as payment platforms. The Authority in a statement signed by its General Manager, Corporate Communications & Stakeholders Management, Kimchi Appollo, yesterday in Abuja, noted that Nigerians were already going through so much hardship as a result of the cash crunch occasioned by scarcity of the re-designed naira notes.

The statement read: “It has come to the attention of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority that some retail outlets are not accepting the use of PoS machines at their filling stations due to the recent cash crunch brought about by the new naira design. “The Authority frowns on this behavior, which is causing untold hardship for Nigerians at a time when all hands should be on deck to assist the government in the transition to the new naira. “All retail outlets are directed to ensure the free use of PoS and bank transfers for the sale of petroleum products to alleviate the suffering of customers at this critical time.

“The Authority and security agencies will be at retail outlets to ensure compliance with this directive, and any filling station found violating this directive will be duly sanctioned. We reassure the general public of our commitment to ensuring good quality service in the sale and distribution of petroleum products nationwide.”

