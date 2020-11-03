Alley Dcoin drops new EP

With his wave-making 2019 debut mixtape, ‘Blinda vs Shakara’ still popular with fans, Alley Dcoin has finally dropped his six-track EP which he hopes would further wow his teeming fans.

Speaking on how he worked assiduously for this short album, Alley Dcoin said the Favor and Grace music album has Afrobeats songs mixed with many different genres.

The 27-year-old artiste, whose real name is Chukwuemeka Chukwudi Ene, has been a singer and songwriter since he was eight and is a member of New York Group, Youngvoice and Big Sound.

What makes him an enigma, however, is the fact that he has also been an acclaimed basketball player who represented Nigeria at U-16, U18 and U-19 age-grade tournaments.

“No matter what I do or where I go, something strong keeps turning me back to music,” he explained. “It’s like a bond, blood flowing in the veins.”

Indeed his passion for music has always prevailed over other interests or preoccupation.

It was the primary reason he quit good-paying jobs, including a career government job at Queens Library and a manager position at Rough Trade NYC.

Speaking of his multifaceted personality, he said: “People rarely know what I am doing most times because it’s like many personalities or peoples live inside me.”

He, however, seems to find fulfilment and stability in music.

“Music is my first love. It is my passion and it is spiritual for me,” he declared.

As a musician, his credentials are not in doubt. For example, he was an opening act for Olu Maintain (Mr Yahoozee)’s concert in New York City.

On his relocation from America in 2019, he said: “I intended to get some new good music to my fans while I also devote time to build my brand, Kubukuland Empire.”

Like this: Like Loading...