Alli, CCII, Kalejaye others advocate rapid reforms for Ibadan, insulation of Olubadan

Many stakeholders yesterday converged on Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, clamouring for reformation of the city, completion of the Olubadan’s ultra-modern palace and insulation of the monarch from molestation or any undue influence from any future governors in the state. The occasion was the celebration of the 100 days on the throne of the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Mohood Olalekan Balogun, through a public lecture themed: “Ibadan: Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow”.

It was organised by the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Oyo State Council, held at the Press Centre, Iyaganku, Ibadan. Among the stakeholders that spoke during the public lecture were the former Secretary to Oyo State Government and Maye Balogun of Ibadanland, Chief Sharafadeen Alli; President-General, Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII), Prince Oluyemisi Adeaga; Senator Kola Balogun, representing Oyo South senatorial district; President, Customary Court of Appeal, Oyo State, Justice Mashud Abass; former first lady of Oyo State and Agbaakin Iyalode of Ibadanland, Chief (Mrs.) Mutiat Ladoja; Otunba Kunle Kalejaye (SAN), who was represented by Samuel Oyadoyin; as well as, Oyo State chairman of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Ademola Babalola.

The Olubadan, who was represented on the occasion by the Osi-Balogun of Ibadanland, High Chief Lateef Adebimpe Gbadamosi, expressed delight at the honour done the monarch, praying for the wellbeing of journalists in the state, peaceful advancement of Ibadanland. According to Alli, the Oyo South senatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who delivered the lecture, the leadership of Ibadanland has set up neighborhood security network, to tackle civil disturbance, gangsterism and hooliganism that have constituted security threats to the future of the city.

