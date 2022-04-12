Alli queries Edo Queens Coach for alleged sabotage

The Executive Chairman of Edo State Sports Commission (ESSC) Yussuf Alli has queried the Head Coach of the state women’s football club Edo Queens, Wemimo Olarewaju Matthew for allegedly sabotaging the team by fielding second-string players which led 2-0 lost to Osun Babes.

Sources close to ESSC told our correspondent that Alli’s query signed by the Commission’s Permanent Secretary Sabina Amiemenoghena Chikere seek to know why the Edo Queens lost an important match which deprived the club of the opportunity of finishing top of the table. Alli seeks an answer to why Mathew decided not to use the club’s best legs for the important but decided to use the club’s second team.

“If Matthew had used his best legs against Osun Babes, Edo Queens would have won the match and finished on top of the table now every member of the team is psychological down because of Mathew’s indiscretion,” our source said

But Mathew in his response apologizes for the psychological trauma he may have caused the team, the management of ESSC, and ultimately the sports-loving Deputy Governor of Edo State Philip Shaibu who has been very supportive of the team. Mathew accepted that though he fielded a second team which led to the loss to Osun Babes as he claimed it was not deliberate but due to injury to several first-team players.

Mathew claimed four defenders who are regular players were injured. Then two other defenders and an attacker who are also regular on the team are on national assignment.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...